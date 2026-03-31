The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: Cute, Flashy, And Mostly Empty

It's not surprising that we got a sequel to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which came out in 2023 and made well over a billion dollars at the box office. Even though Nintendo was, understandably, nervous to license this particular character after the live-action "Super Mario Bros." bombed harder than one of the original game's Bob-ombs in 1993, we're now living in an age where Mario movies, based on the long-running game franchise about plumber brothers Mario and Luigi, are actually profitable. I guess this is good news for Nintendo and Universal Studios, but is it good news for audiences? Not really.

Kids will love "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," but parents who take their little ones to see this mercifully short movie might still end up checking their watches. This story, such as it is, picks up right where "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" left off; the evil Bowser (Jack Black) is shrunk down to the size of a mouse so he can't threaten the safety of the universe, and Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are ready to celebrate the birthday of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Before long, though, the gang learns that Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson) has been kidnapped — not by Bowser himself, but by his ambitious yet shrimpy son Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) — so that her immense power can be used to power a "Boomsday Device" that will destroy the entire galaxy.

Again, this plot is pretty simple, and on a surface level, this is a cute and somewhat entertaining movie that kids will enjoy and parents will endure. Beneath this candy-coated, colorful surface, though? There's nothing here, even when you compare it to its predecessor — which was much more spirited, funny, and entertaining.