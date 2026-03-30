Project Hail Mary Is Already The Biggest Hollywood Movie Of 2026 At The Box Office

There's a new champion in town. Heading into 2026, "Project Hail Mary" felt like by far one of the biggest box office gambles any studio was making this year. Now? Amazon MGM Studios gets to stand tall, because it's already the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year thus far. While it probably won't hold that title for long, this moment stands as a testament to that big risk paying off. And we're truly still at the beginning, as this one still has an awful lot of gas left in the tank.

Starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") with Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie") in the director's chairs, "Project Hail Mary" added $54.5 million to its total domestically in its second weekend. That's just a 32% drop from its opening, which is rare for any movie these days, particularly a non-franchise blockbuster. It also added another $54.1 million internationally, bringing its grand total to $300.8 million worldwide thus far.

China's "Pegasus 3" is still the biggest box office hit of 2026 overall with $609 million to its name and counting, but these Chinese blockbusters make almost all of their money in their home country. They don't do a whole lot to lift the global theatrical marketplace up. On the flip side, Amazon has given us what will become a genuine, unqualified hit that has resonated remarkably well with both critics and audiences alike. It's a movie that's breathing exceedingly rare air.

"Project Hail Mary" dominated the box office on opening weekend with $80.5 million domestically. That was incredibly encouraging, but one-weekend-and-done wasn't going to cut it for a movie of this size. It needed to demonstrate legs in order to fully justify its existence from a commercial standpoint.