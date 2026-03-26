Project Hail Mary Needs To Make This Much Money At The Box Office To Justify A Sequel

Amazon MGM Studios is making waves in Hollywood, and it just might have a franchise on its hands. Ryan Gosling's "Project Hail Mary" dominated the box office on its opening weekend, bringing in $141 million worldwide. It was a far bigger debut than anyone was expecting heading into the weekend. Word-of-mouth is stellar, and the sky now feels like the limit. That begs the question: Will Amazon make a sequel? And at what point would a sequel make sense from a commercial perspective?

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "Project Hail Mary" carries a $200 million budget, which raises the stakes for all involved. That's a superhero movie budget, meaning that it needs to make superhero movie money, essentially. Fortunately, in the early going, it's on pace to do precisely that. As of today, the film will pass the $100 million mark domestically and is rapidly coming up on $200 million globally. It should easily win its second weekend at the box office. So, depending on how well things go, it could be at or near $300 million come Monday morning.

Things will change next week when "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" sets a new high bar at the box office for 2026, as the sequel is assured to post our first $100 million domestic opening of the year. Even so, Lord and Miller's beloved sci-fi flick should be able to hold its own as counterprogramming to an animated movie aimed at children. All of this is to say, the outlook is better than anyone could have expected.

Back to the question at hand. What number does this movie need to hit to justify a sequel? Over/under $500 million worldwide is probably the rough target, but it's more complicated than that.