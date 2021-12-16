An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Is Still Possible, Says Director Robert Rodriguez

Live-action adaptations of anime and manga properties continue to present a challenge for the U.S. film and TV industry, as shown most recently by Netflix's abrupt cancellation of its live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series after a single season. Director Robert Rodriguez's "Alita: Battle Angel" stands as the rare exception to that rule, having become a modest critical and box office hit upon its release in 2019. Two years later, however, a sequel has yet to come to fruition, in spite of Rodriguez's ongoing efforts to will the movie into existence.

Based on the cyberpunk multimedia IP "Battle Angel Alita" created by Yukito Kishiro, "Alita: Battle Angel" was developed by James Cameron for years before he handed the reins off to Rodriguez to better focus on realizing his ambitious vision for the "Avatar" sequels. Rodriguez is now making the press rounds to promote "The Book of Boba Fett," a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" that Rodriguez is executive producing and co-directing after he helped re-introduce the eponymous bounty hunter by helming the action-packed (and, for my money, pretty enjoyable) "Mandalorian" season 2 episode "The Tragedy."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his latest journey to a galaxy far, far away, Rodriguez offered an update on "Alita: Battle Angel 2" and what, if anything, is going on with the project: