Project Hail Mary Sequel: Will It Happen?
Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's science fiction feature "Project Hail Mary" ends with ... Well, I had better not tell you exactly what happens in the end, as the movie is full of risk, tension, and death-defying rescue sequences that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Although made by filmmakers best known for their self-aware comedy films (like "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street"), "Project Hail Mary" has more of a classic Hollywood feeling, relying on character and story rather than winking humor and aching connections to overripe franchises.
That said, the film still possesses a lot of good humor, and its lead, Dr. Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling in a performance inspired by Charlie Chaplin's "Modern Times"), survives a difficult, prolonged space mission largely by relying on his own sense of high spirits, his ability to remain unflappable, and his friendship with an intelligent, alien rock-tarantula he nicknames Rocky (voiced, via translator, by James Ortiz).
The tone of good humor in "Project Hail Mary" will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with the 2021 Andy Weir novel it's based on. (Notably, Weir himself is a fan of the "Project Hail Mary" movie adaptation.) Weir previously wrote the 2011 book "The Martian," which was turned into a crackerjack 2015 feature film directed by Ridley Scott. That movie (which Weir was also taken with) was similarly about a scientist who's stuck in a desperate deep space survival situation, by himself, and trying to stay alive with the power of his high spirits.
Speaking with ScreenRant, Weir revealed that he's currently working on another sci-fi novel. When asked if he might want to write a sequel to "Project Hail Mary," Weir replied, perhaps disappointingly, that he has nothing planned for the time being.
Andy Weir is not working on a sequel to Project Hail Mary
Concerning his next novel, Andy Weir only revealed the genre, saying, "I'm working on my next book right now. I'm not talking about it publicly, but it's science fiction, of course, and it's a new standalone story. It's not a sequel to anything." So, his next novel, at the very least, isn't a follow-up to "Project Hail Mary." Indeed, Weir mentioned in the ScreenRant interview that none of his ideas for any kind of follow-up story for "Project Hail Mary" have been interesting enough to warrant the writing of a novel. And while he admitted that he has some ideas for a sequel, that's hardly tantamount to him claiming he's writing one. As he put it:
"[...] I don't feel like I have anything strong enough to run with yet. I'm working on this other story. Hopefully, in time, I've got bits and pieces of good ideas for sequels, but not enough to run with. If I'm going to sequel it, I want it to be good."
So, the short answer is no, there is currently no concrete plan to make a sequel. Although, with the film adaptation doing well in theaters, there's every reason to believe that Amazon MGM Studios will try to get a follow-up movie going, even if Weir isn't ready yet.
If a "Project Hail Mary" sequel eventually happens, though, we'll simply have to cross our fingers and hope that it's based on good ideas and made with Andy Weir's involvement. Otherwise, the film will run the risk of being rushed-out schlock, and that would be a real shame. Seriously, "Project Hail Mary" is pretty great.
"Project Hail Mary" is currently playing in theaters.