Project Hail Mary Sequel: Will It Happen?

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's science fiction feature "Project Hail Mary" ends with ... Well, I had better not tell you exactly what happens in the end, as the movie is full of risk, tension, and death-defying rescue sequences that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Although made by filmmakers best known for their self-aware comedy films (like "The LEGO Movie" and "21 Jump Street"), "Project Hail Mary" has more of a classic Hollywood feeling, relying on character and story rather than winking humor and aching connections to overripe franchises.

That said, the film still possesses a lot of good humor, and its lead, Dr. Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling in a performance inspired by Charlie Chaplin's "Modern Times"), survives a difficult, prolonged space mission largely by relying on his own sense of high spirits, his ability to remain unflappable, and his friendship with an intelligent, alien rock-tarantula he nicknames Rocky (voiced, via translator, by James Ortiz).

The tone of good humor in "Project Hail Mary" will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with the 2021 Andy Weir novel it's based on. (Notably, Weir himself is a fan of the "Project Hail Mary" movie adaptation.) Weir previously wrote the 2011 book "The Martian," which was turned into a crackerjack 2015 feature film directed by Ridley Scott. That movie (which Weir was also taken with) was similarly about a scientist who's stuck in a desperate deep space survival situation, by himself, and trying to stay alive with the power of his high spirits.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Weir revealed that he's currently working on another sci-fi novel. When asked if he might want to write a sequel to "Project Hail Mary," Weir replied, perhaps disappointingly, that he has nothing planned for the time being.