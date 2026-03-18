The Classic Hollywood Movie That Inspired Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Performance [Exclusive]

Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's new sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary," based on the novel by Andy Weir, stars Ryan Gosling as Dr. Ryland Grace, a once-promising scientist who lost his standing in the scientific community for promoting strange ideas about the unimportance of water in the development of life. Dr. Grace has found a new niche as a middle school school teacher, even if the position doesn't earn him a lot of money. At the start of the film, he's swept back into the scientific community by the government, as his skills are needed to handle an unusual crisis of astronomic proportions. It seems that the sun is being blotted out by a mysterious channel of energy, and Dr. Grace is enlisted to help solve the mystery.

Dr. Grace, who is not an astronaut, finds himself on a deep space mission to a distant star, as that distant star seems to have repelled a similar channel of energy. Dr. Grace will have to study it and send information back to Earth in a last-ditch hope of saving the planet. It's akin to a Hail Mary play, if you will. As you can see in the trailer, while studying the star, Dr. Grace will become friends with a traveling rock-like alien that also seeks to save its own planet.

Dr. Grace is ill-prepared for this mission. He has the scientific know-how, but isn't the type of bold hero or adventurer that the job requires. He's kind of out of his element, lost in a larger machine that he didn't construct. /Film's own Ethan Anderton recently got to sit down with Gosling to talk about Dr. Grace, and the actor revealed that he modeled his physical performance from Charlie Chaplin's in the celebrated 1936 film "Modern Times."