Isaac Asimov's Thoughts On 2001: A Space Odyssey Will Change How You See The Sci-Fi Movie

Isaac Asimov is, in many ways, the father of modern science fiction. He popularized concepts like "the robot" and even gifted us the Three Laws of Robotics. Asimov's own works have also been adapted more than once. Will Smith led an "I, Robot" project over 20 years ago. Apple TV is in the midst of its "Foundation" series, too. The latest season was a banger, and season 4 is already greenlit.

While his written words have had plenty of opportunities to make their way to the silver and streaming screens, Asimov had some additional thoughts on other sci-fi projects, including the iconic "2001: A Space Odyssey." In a 1977 issue of the magazine American Film, Asimov shared his thoughts on the Stanley Kubrick classic, which had come out nine years earlier in 1968. He praised, among other things, the film's down-to-earth nature and the fact that it took space seriously, paving the way for adults to enjoy the genre. After comparing most early science fiction to nothing more than a string of "youngster-oriented" Westerns, Asimov called out "2001's" writer, Arthur C. Clarke, as the key difference maker, saying the story and science were "In the hands of a crackerjack scientist/science fiction writer." He added:

"That meant '2001: A Space Odyssey' could be relied on to have the elementary facts of science straight. Spaceships would look like spaceships, and the moon would resemble our satellite."

To put it another way, "2001: A Space Odyssey" was one of the first times we saw space stories grow up from "cops and robbers" yarns for kids to an opportunity to tell serious stories that mesmerized audiences and stirred the soul.