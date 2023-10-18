Isaac Asimov Played A Small But Memorable Part In Star Wars History

Isaac Asimov is considered one of the biggest science fiction minds of the 20th century, along with authors like Robert A. Heinlein and Arthur C. Clarke. He wrote hundreds of books, including his highly influential "Robot" and "Foundation" series. These shaped many of the sci-fi stories of today, establishing familiar tropes like the galactic empire, and robots being programmed to be unable to harm humans.

Books like "Dune" and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" owe a lot to Asimov, as do movies like "Star Wars." And yet, Asimov wasn't exactly the biggest sci-fi fan out there, at least not in TV and film. In an interview with the L.A. Times in 1988, Asimov simply described the "Star Trek" films, "Planet of the Apes" and "Back to the Future" as "decent." Asimov even wrote an essay for TV Guide that criticized "Star Trek" and its take on science — though he would later become a proper fan, praising the show at conventions.

Still, there was one science fiction movie Asimov seemed to really enjoy and approve of: "Star Wars." In the "Star Wars – The Making Of Return Of The Jedi" book, author John Phillip Peecher revealed that, during a preview screening of "The Empire Strikes Back" in New York, Dr. Asimov stood up from his seat and shouted, "Start part three!" across the packed auditorium.

Asimov recounted that moment during an appearance on "The David Letterman Show" in 1980. At the time, Lucas was talking about making nine total movies, and Asimov lamented to Letterman, "At the rate they're going they'll do the last few after I'm dead, which doesn't strike me as fair."