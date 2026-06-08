5 Reasons Why Masters Of The Universe Flopped At The Box Office

The "Masters of the Universe" movie was stuck in development hell for years. Amazon stepped in to save it and, with the help of director Travis Knight ("Bumblebee"), He-Man was revived for modern audiences. The problem? Modern audiences didn't care all that much, as the latest attempt to bring the 1980s franchise to life in live-action is, by blockbuster standards, dead on arrival.

Ahead of its release, it looked like "Masters of the Universe" was going to get buried by " Scary Movie" at the box office. Unfortunately for Amazon and all involved, that's precisely what happened. Knight's "MOTU" adaptation pulled in $29.3 million domestically, which paled in comparison to "Scary Movie" and its $55 million haul. Overseas audiences weren't nearly helpful enough either, as they added $25 million to the pot, giving the movie based on Mattel's toy line a $54.3 million global start.

For any blockbuster movie with franchise ambitions, that's not going to cut it. Netflix spent $30 million on "Masters of the Universe" before axing it, only for Amazon to scoop it up. Not to say that was money well spent, but it sort of looks like Netflix dodged a bullet here. Then again, it would have been a pure streaming play for Netflix, whereas Amazon was hoping for some theatrical success before bringing it to Prime Video. Now? It's back to a streaming play, ultimately.

So, what went wrong here? How did Amazon make such a big swing and miss the mark this badly? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Masters of the Universe" flopped at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.