Jared Leto's Absence From Masters Of The Universe Marketing Raises Questions

The new live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie is nearly upon it. Once scrapped by Netflix, "Masters of the Universe" was saved by Amazon after spending years in development hell. Hailing from director Travis Knight ("Bumblebee"), the film's got an A-list cast led by Nicholas Galitzine ("The Idea of You") as Prince Adam/He-Man. But the biggest name in the cast is Jared Leto, who has an Oscar to his name for "Dallas Buyers Club." Yet, folks would be forgiven for not even noticing he's involved.

A new report from Puck dives into the Leto of it all (or lack thereof). Why hasn't Amazon leaned harder into having him in this movie? One of the trailers for "Masters of the Universe" revealed Leto's Skeletor voice, but he's unrecognizable under all of that CGI. The report also notes that the actor wasn't at the film's premiere recently, nor did he attend CinemaCon to promote the movie. He's not even posted about it on Instagram at all. It's very curious.

The movie carries a reported $175 million budget — a massive sum. Amazon therefore wants/needs it to succeed on a certain level. As Puck's article goes on to note, since Leto seemingly isn't recognizable as Skeletor, his real value is his ability to promote the film, given his large social media following. He was even paid a reported $5 million, a sum that contractually includes promotion. So, where the hell is Leto? The report states Leto isn't a fan of the movie, but there's apparently more to it than that.

Of course, it's worth remembering that Leto was accused by multiple women of impropriety in an Air Mail post published in June 2025. This isn't the first time he's faced such accusations, either, although they renewed the spotlight on Leto's alleged behavior.