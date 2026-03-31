The Masters Of The Universe Trailer Reveals Jared Leto's Terrible Skeletor Voice
You have the power ... to watch the new trailer for the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" film. Amazon MGM Studios is behind this latest take on the beloved '80s franchise, having saved the live-action "MOTU" movie after Netflix scrapped it. Now, following years of stop and go development and the film changing hands several times, it's nearly upon us. Was it all worth the wait? Check out the trailer above and decide amongst yourselves.
Amazon is coming off a huge success with "Project Hail Mary," which is currently the biggest Hollywood movie of 2026. Can lightning strike twice for the tech company in the big-budget blockbuster arena this year? The original 1987 live-action adaptation of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" starring Dolph Lundgren has its fans, but, to put it kindly, it isn't exactly a masterpiece. Might director Travis Knight, the man who helmed "Bumblebee," prove able to work his magic with yet another big screen take on a cherished '80s property based on a series of toys? We shall see. Here's the synopsis for the movie:
After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.
As for the new trailer? Well, that certainly is a voice that Jared Leto is using as Skeletor.
Can Masters of the Universe conquer the box office (and the curse of Jared Leto with it)?
To borrow a turn of phrase from the popular "Saturday Night Live" skit "Haunted Elevator (ft. David S. Pumkins)," why did you go all-in on Jared Leto, Hollywood? On top of being accused of sexual misconduct by several women, the Oscar-winning actor has a terrible track record when it comes to his big-budget theatrical efforts. Indeed, after starring in a string of critical and commercial flops that includes "TRON: Ares," "Haunted Mansion," and the not-a-cult-classic "Morbius," the man absolutely deserves to be deemed box office poison at this stage. And while the new "Masters of the Universe" movie will surely benefit from the fact that Skeletor neither looks nor sounds anything like Leto himself, that might not be enough to break the actor's financial losing streak.
As for the rest of the movie around him, it's hard to say. Travis Knight found the heart of the live-action "Transformers" films with "Bumblebee" and directed one of Laika's most visually spellbinding stop-motion features with "Kubo and the Two Strings," so it's certainly possible he's found a way to make a live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie as compelling as the best animated takes on this property (most notably, the acclaimed "Masters of the Universe" '80s cartoon sequel series created by Kevin Smith). But given how much this film has been passed around, with no less than four credited screenwriters (Chris Butler, Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham) and four credited story writers (Aaron Nee & Adam Nee, Alex Litvak & Michael Finch) to its name, one worries whatever personality it could've had was already gone by the time Knight got involved.
"Masters of the Universe" opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.