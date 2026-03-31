The Masters Of The Universe Trailer Reveals Jared Leto's Terrible Skeletor Voice

You have the power ... to watch the new trailer for the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" film. Amazon MGM Studios is behind this latest take on the beloved '80s franchise, having saved the live-action "MOTU" movie after Netflix scrapped it. Now, following years of stop and go development and the film changing hands several times, it's nearly upon us. Was it all worth the wait? Check out the trailer above and decide amongst yourselves.

Amazon is coming off a huge success with "Project Hail Mary," which is currently the biggest Hollywood movie of 2026. Can lightning strike twice for the tech company in the big-budget blockbuster arena this year? The original 1987 live-action adaptation of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" starring Dolph Lundgren has its fans, but, to put it kindly, it isn't exactly a masterpiece. Might director Travis Knight, the man who helmed "Bumblebee," prove able to work his magic with yet another big screen take on a cherished '80s property based on a series of toys? We shall see. Here's the synopsis for the movie:

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

As for the new trailer? Well, that certainly is a voice that Jared Leto is using as Skeletor.