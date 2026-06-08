What Scary Movie 2026's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

Hit comedies have been very, very hard to come by at the box office in recent years, especially pure comedy for the sake of comedy. Well, the Wayans Brothers have done their part to help revive the genre, as the new "Scary Movie" had a much bigger-than-expected debut at the box office.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, "Scary Movie" opened to an estimated $55 million domestically over the weekend, with an additional $50.5 million coming from overseas giving it a $105.5 million global start. Against a reported $30 million budget, that means it's pretty much instantly profitable for Paramount Pictures. As expected, "Scary Movie" buried Amazon's "Masters of the Universe," with the latest live-action take on the 1980s franchise opening to just $29.3 million. It wasn't even a fight.

Traditional Hollywood logic from the 2010s might have told you that the He-Man movie would trounce the horror parody. No longer. Instead, early 2000s nostalgia, aided by a lot of imagery inspired by massive horror hits of recent years, helped bring this franchise back from the dead in a big, bad way. Meanwhile, another property from yesteryear is struggling despite earning solid reviews.

"Scary Movie" was dubbed a "trash fire that aims low" by Witney Seibold in his review for /Film. But critics have never been a fan of these movies, and they didn't move the needle much in this case. The sixth entry in the franchise carries a lousy 25% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go along with a 69% audience rating. That said, it did earn a pretty bad C+ on CinemaScore, so word of mouth might not be great. Still, even if this film didn't make one more dime, Paramount would probably be willing to roll the dice on another sequel.