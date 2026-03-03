What Does Scream 7's Box Office Mean For The Future Of The Franchise?
At one point, the "Scream" franchise was seemingly dead. After "Scream 4" became at best a modest hit following an 11-year break from the series, it truly seemed like Ghostface might go away for good. That only became more true when director Wes Craven passed away in 2015. But the slasher favorite has found new life in recent years, with "Scream 7" blowing past record-breaking box office projections ahead of its opening weekend. The future now seems very bright and bloody.
"Scream 7" dominated the box office in its opening weekend, taking in nearly $100 million worldwide. That includes an estimated $64.1 million domestically, a new record for the franchise. That beat the previous record holder, 2023's "Scream VI," which opened to $44.5 million en route to $169 million worldwide. The series seems to only be getting stronger in many ways, rather than losing any of its luster as the sequels keep coming.
The franchise's highest-grossing entry remains Craven's original "Scream," which helped save the slasher genre in 1996. That made $173 million worldwide, a number this new sequel seems poised to top.
The latest "Scream" centers on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has built a quiet life for her family in a small town. Her darkest fears are realized when a new Ghostface begins targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), and Sidney must once again face the horrors of her past to protect her family. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original movie, served as writer and director this time around.
What we're seeing is there's still a hugely healthy appetite for these movies, driven by multiple generations of fans. Given that reality, there's no reason to expect that Paramount Pictures is going to put the franchise to bed in the immediate future.
Scream 7's success all but guarantees that Scream 8 will happen
"Scream 7" carries a $45 million production budget, making it the most expensive movie in the franchise. Despite that, it's going to be very profitable. The opening weekend was massive and it should sail to $150 million worldwide with ease. With that in mind, "Scream 8" is all but assured. Netflix backed out of its Warner Bros. deal, with Paramount set to acquire the studio. Without getting into the weeds, the new company will be saddled with debt and will be in need of "sure things."
"Scream 8" seems like a sure thing at this point — at least as sure as things get in Hollywood. Dollars to donuts, it's going to happen. /Film's review of "Scream 7" said the slasher series is on life support, and many critics agree with that sentiment. However, audiences still showed up. If viewers also don't like the movie, that may impact "Scream 8," but if Paramount doesn't over-spend, it's still a safe bet. Speaking to Deadline, Kevin Williamson revealed that series star Neve Campbell already has an idea for a follow-up.
"When you're sitting on the set at 3 in the morning, you're like, 'Well, what would Scream 8 be about?' And you just start spit-balling. And Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it. So yeah, if this movie works and people want it, we're here for the fans. So, if they want it, we'll certainly give it to them."
Could that involve reviving the scrapped "Scream 7" Ghostface plans centered on Melissa Barrera's Sam? Again, let's not speculate too wildly, but there are avenues that could be explored when — not if — Paramount decides to greenlight another sequel.
"Scream 7" is in theaters now.