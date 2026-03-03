What Does Scream 7's Box Office Mean For The Future Of The Franchise?

At one point, the "Scream" franchise was seemingly dead. After "Scream 4" became at best a modest hit following an 11-year break from the series, it truly seemed like Ghostface might go away for good. That only became more true when director Wes Craven passed away in 2015. But the slasher favorite has found new life in recent years, with "Scream 7" blowing past record-breaking box office projections ahead of its opening weekend. The future now seems very bright and bloody.

"Scream 7" dominated the box office in its opening weekend, taking in nearly $100 million worldwide. That includes an estimated $64.1 million domestically, a new record for the franchise. That beat the previous record holder, 2023's "Scream VI," which opened to $44.5 million en route to $169 million worldwide. The series seems to only be getting stronger in many ways, rather than losing any of its luster as the sequels keep coming.

The franchise's highest-grossing entry remains Craven's original "Scream," which helped save the slasher genre in 1996. That made $173 million worldwide, a number this new sequel seems poised to top.

The latest "Scream" centers on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has built a quiet life for her family in a small town. Her darkest fears are realized when a new Ghostface begins targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), and Sidney must once again face the horrors of her past to protect her family. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original movie, served as writer and director this time around.

What we're seeing is there's still a hugely healthy appetite for these movies, driven by multiple generations of fans. Given that reality, there's no reason to expect that Paramount Pictures is going to put the franchise to bed in the immediate future.