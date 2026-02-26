Scream 7 Review: An Overly-Nostalgic Sequel Puts The Slasher Series On Life Support

There's a pretty good reason why the "Scream" franchise has endured to this day — several of them, actually. The original is a stone-cold classic, the underrated fourth film perfected legacy sequels before they were even a thing. Then came the passing of beloved director Wes Craven, a sloppy "requel" or two, and all the behind-the-scenes controversy surrounding this latest installment ... but even all that hasn't been enough to derail this enterprise. In that way, "Scream" might as well be one of its own Ghostface killers, constantly coming back from the dead in defiance of all logic. Well, even the most legendary horror villains can't overcome a well-placed kill shot; if "Scream 7" makes a convincing case for anything, it's that it deserves one of its own.

In one sense, it's a shocking realization. Original writer Kevin Williamson takes the directorial reins this time, adding a reassuring touch to a property that seemed on the verge of becoming just a little too clever for its own good. Scream queen Neve Campbell makes her vaunted return (again) as Sidney Prescott Evans, now living with her husband Mark (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May) far, far away from Woodsboro. It's as safe and back-to-basics a setup as it gets, which should've at least resulted in a solid enough sequel to keep the spooky times rolling. But, on the other hand, that's precisely the problem here. What could a seventh movie possibly hope to accomplish that hasn't been done to death already? The IP's usual bag of tricks has long since run dry, leaving us with a thinly-sketched bore that mostly resembles one of those in-universe "Stab" knockoffs — an impression of an impression.

That's the thing about leaning so heavily on nostalgia, though: It can either lift you up on its shoulders for a free ride, or cut you off at the knees. For a franchise that has traditionally embraced irreverence and rejected the idea of being precious about itself (until the post-Craven installments, at least), that's nothing short of a death knell. There have been lackluster "Scream" sequels before. What "Scream 7" turns out to be is something far worse than that. For the first time, we now have an utterly perfunctory "Scream" movie. If that's not a sign to call for an official time of death, I don't know what is.