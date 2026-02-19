Scream 7 Might Set A New Record For The Slasher Series At The Box Office
Ghostface simply can't be killed, it seems. Sure, many people who have donned the Ghostface mask have died in the "Scream" movies over the years, but someone always puts the mask back on because there's always an appetite for more. That much has been made clear by projections for "Scream 7" at the box office, which suggest that we might be headed for record-breaking territory.
Paramount Pictures' "Scream 7" is currently eyeing an opening between $40 and $53 million when it debuts next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Those projections have only gone up, too, as the slasher sequel was previously looking at a mid-$30 million bow as of early February (per Deadline). For the sake of comparison, 2023's "Scream VI" slayed at the box office with a $44.5 million opening, setting a record for the long-running franchise. On the high end, it looks like the seventh "Scream" film now has the chance to set yet a new watermark for this property.
"Scream 7" is directed by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote the original 1996 "Scream" (with the late, great Wes Craven helming the slasher classic). Paramount released a "Scream 7" trailer during the 2026 Super Bowl, which both signaled a lot of confidence and helped put the film on more people's radar. It certainly appears that momentum is building. The question is: Just how high will this one climb by the time the final numbers are tallied?
In the latest "Scream" film, a new Ghostface emerges, interrupting the quiet life that Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has been leading and threatening her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Matthew Lillard is also returning as the seemingly dead Stu, adding a layer of intrigue.
Scream remains a seemingly bulletproof franchise
"Scream 7" had a rough road to release. Originally, stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who became the franchise's new leads in 2022's "Scream," were meant to return. Barrera was then fired for posting controversial comments online, after which it was reported that Ortega had left "Scream 7" months earlier. Without going into the specifics of the situation, this all led to director Christopher Landon ("Freaky") leaving as well. To say it was messy would be an understatement.
Having turned down "Scream VI" over a pay dispute, Neve Campbell was then coaxed back for "Scream 7," with Kevin Williamson's involvement as director being reported at the same time. Controversy, it seems, isn't persuading this franchise's loyal fans to stay home.
West Craven's original "Scream" helped save the slasher genre, ultimately going on to make $173 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. "Scream 2" was just as successful, pulling in $172 million. The franchise took a long break after 2000's "Scream 3" and again after 2011's "Scream 4" was only a modest hit (not to mention Craven's passing). But 2022's "Scream" was a huge success, taking in $138 million, while "Scream VI" finished its run with $169 million. None of the movies have cost more than $40 million to produce, meaning this property has been hugely profitable. This latest sequel looks to keep that trend going.
The only issue is that 2026 has been horror-heavy thus far, with "Send Help" and "Iron Lung" leading the way. Maggie Gyllenhaal's stylish horror movie "The Bride!" also arrives the weekend after "Scream 7," with "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" not far behind. So, competition could be a problem here. On opening weekend, though, things look solid.
"Scream 7" hits theaters on February 27, 2026.