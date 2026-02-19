Scream 7 Might Set A New Record For The Slasher Series At The Box Office

Ghostface simply can't be killed, it seems. Sure, many people who have donned the Ghostface mask have died in the "Scream" movies over the years, but someone always puts the mask back on because there's always an appetite for more. That much has been made clear by projections for "Scream 7" at the box office, which suggest that we might be headed for record-breaking territory.

Paramount Pictures' "Scream 7" is currently eyeing an opening between $40 and $53 million when it debuts next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Those projections have only gone up, too, as the slasher sequel was previously looking at a mid-$30 million bow as of early February (per Deadline). For the sake of comparison, 2023's "Scream VI" slayed at the box office with a $44.5 million opening, setting a record for the long-running franchise. On the high end, it looks like the seventh "Scream" film now has the chance to set yet a new watermark for this property.

"Scream 7" is directed by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote the original 1996 "Scream" (with the late, great Wes Craven helming the slasher classic). Paramount released a "Scream 7" trailer during the 2026 Super Bowl, which both signaled a lot of confidence and helped put the film on more people's radar. It certainly appears that momentum is building. The question is: Just how high will this one climb by the time the final numbers are tallied?

In the latest "Scream" film, a new Ghostface emerges, interrupting the quiet life that Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has been leading and threatening her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Matthew Lillard is also returning as the seemingly dead Stu, adding a layer of intrigue.