Scream 7 Super Bowl Trailer Reveals Sidney Prescott's Ultimate Ghostface Nemesis

Ghostface is back ... again. The antagonist star of the "Scream" franchise returns in "Scream 7," a movie no one really thought was going to happen — even if the box office screamed for more. The beloved franchise created by Kevin Williamson and mostly directed by Wes Craven satirizes trends in the horror genre all while starting trends of its own. This is important, because it's become clear after "Scream 6" that the franchise simply doesn't have enough new material to work with. "Scream 5" brilliantly satirized legacy sequels, which have become prevalent over the last 15 years. Then "Scream 6" offered little more than just nostalgia for fans of the fourth entry in the franchise and a few cool scenes.

Now, "Scream 7" is doubling down on not having much to say. Paramount has released a new trailer, tied to this weekend's Super Bowl, and it is all about how this Ghostface is unlike any others. It is possible Williamson (who directed the movie and wrote it with Guy Busick) might surprise us all with a nuanced and clever script that touches on new trends in the horror genre (would anyone argue the genre has changed that significantly since the last "Scream"?). That being said, the new trailer doesn't give much hope of that.

Instead, it seems the grand focus of the trailer is the new Ghostface's long-gestating plan for Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). This Ghostface is specifically targeting Sidney's daughter at this point in time because she's the same age her mother was at the time of the first film. Is that enough to justify a whole new film? Probably not, but it's an excuse to reunite with old friends — like Matthew Lillard's Stu maybe returning from the dead.