Scary Movie Review: A Trash Fire That Aims Low And Hits The Mark

There is an amusing moment in Michael Tiddes' new comedy "Scary Movie" — the sixth in the series — wherein the mysterious masked killer Ghostface is chasing the frantic heroine Sara (Olivia Rose Keegan) through a hospital. He swings his knife at her, missed, and embeds the blade in an anatomy poster on the wall. Rather unexpectedly, the drawing on the poster screams in pain. It's a marvelously absurd moment, and it elicited a genuine giggle out of me.

When "Scary Movie" is sticking to tiny, random absurd moments like that, it's actually funny. There are, I admit with open throat, scant moments of genuine comedic surprise in this otherwise puerile trash fire. The movie, like its five predecessors, rapidly and without grace, parodies a heaping handful of recent horror releases by lifting popular images, stripping them of their production value, and adding weed, sex, and penis jokes.

For a spell, the movie also attempts to tell a real story and involve legacy characters who have been involved since the first "Scary Movie" in 2000, but it starts to emerge as its own entity when it loses sight of all its structure, takes a huge metaphorical bong rip, and forgets itself in its own madness. A solid 20 minutes of this film is nothing but disconnected vignettes and freestyle spoofery that can, even when not especially funny, be admired for its directionless chaos.

The film also aims to be offensive, and I suppose I can congratulate the filmmakers for cheesing me off several times with their tone-deaf attempts at topicality. No one will laugh when Ghostface kills a trans character, announcing that he will now identify as a corpse. Who would have thought the Wayans family would eventually be making the same tired transphobic jokes as the Babylon Bee?