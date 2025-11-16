The Hit Fox Comedy That Borrowed Its Name From A Decades-Long NBC Tagline

The title of Keenan Ivory Wayans' groundbreaking sketch comedy show "In Living Color" has a double meaning. Most notably, the series featured a cast made up almost entirely of Black comedians, including Wayans, his siblings Damon Wayans and Kim Wayans, Kim Coles, T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh, David Alan Grier, and Tommy Davidson. Jamie Foxx joined the cast later, and both Marlon and Shawn Wayans appeared sporadically. The only white performers in the cast were Jim Carrey (credited as James Carrey) and Kelly Coffield. When compared to the largely caucasian show "Saturday Night Live," Wayans' show was, he declared, in living color.

The phrase "in living color," though, is going to be familiar to those familiar with TV history. Back in the 1950s, the most popular, consumer-grade cathode-ray-tube televisions were still only capable of displaying a grayscale image. While broadcasting color images was a technology that had been in existence for decades, the type of electronic scanning that was required to make it work wasn't feasible, and it didn't work very well. It wouldn't be until 1953 that analog NTSC color TV signals became easier and cheaper to make, and it wouldn't be until the mid-1960s that color-capable TVs would be sold in giant numbers in the United States.

Any TV fans watching NBC in the late 1950s and early 1960s will recall the shift. Indeed, NBC started to brag that their shows were in color, deliberately giving FOMO to anyone who still owned a black-and-white TV. NBC even adopted its famous peacock logo at the time to accentuate that a rainbow of colors awaited anyone who had upgraded to a color TV. For NBC bumpers, the station would broadcast an animation of its peacock, and an announcer would say that the following show was "in living color."