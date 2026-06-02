Masters Of The Universe Review: Endless Jokes And Riffing Rob A Potentially Fun Adventure Of Its Power

What does it mean to possess power? If it had to be boiled down to one word, let me borrow it from our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man: responsibility. In a society built around the patriarchy, cisgendered men wield a majority of the power, which is why it's so important for them (young and old) to remember to use it responsibly. This message lies at the center of "Masters of the Universe," the new live-action fantasy adventure adapted from the popular cartoon and toy franchise which began in 1982. It's a great message, and one which is threaded throughout the film with sincere heart.

Unfortunately, that's about the only sincere element to be found in the movie, which is practically brimming with desperate insincerity masquerading as fun. Director Travis Knight's last film, 2018's "Bumblebee," built a 1980s sci-fi action pastiche around a heartfelt relationship between a girl and her robot car, thus emulating the best of '80s genre fare itself. He fails to bring a similar approach to "Masters" here, as the film's script immediately takes a tone reminiscent of too many other recent fantasy adventures (particularly the "Thor" films) which seems to imply that they thought the best way to stop audiences from potentially laughing at the film was to get them to laugh along. As a result, the movie ends up feeling less like a rousing adventure and more like an overlong (141 minutes!) Saturday Night Live sketch. It feels like the filmmakers eschewed their responsibility to selling audiences on these characters and their world, and instead relied on going for easy gags and cliches. "Masters of the Universe" may seem fun at first glance, but its ephemeral nature does its material and themes a disservice.