Every Thor Movie Ranked

Thor is an original Avenger. He's also very much so part of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe mix, and we can expect to see him again in "Avengers: Doomsday." Chris Hemsworth's character has shown up over and over again across four of his own movies, a quartet of Avengers flicks, and other one-off appearances. While there is a specific way to watch the Thor movies if you want the chronological experience, Thor's character evolves over time, and several of his best appearances are later in his MCU timeline.

Below, we've rounded up every Thor movie sighting and ranked them. Just for clarity (and relative brevity), we won't include non-movie or multiverse moments like Thor's one-shot appearances or his presence in the "What If...?" and "Loki" series. Instead, we'll focus on movies as we wait to rank his next installment in the upcoming fifth Avengers film. Enjoy!