How To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Thor Movies In Order
Chris Hemsworth's Thor is one of the most common recurring characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even with Robert Downey Jr donning the Doomsday cape and Chris Evans making a return to the Marvel fold in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," Hemsworth remains a top MCU staple with a formidable number of appearances already under his belt.
If you're itching for the complete Hemsworth Thor experience, here's /Film's ultimate walk-through of every major Thor appearance in the correct chronological order. Enjoy!
Thor (2011): Thor's origin
Thor's first eponymous film is the perfect origin story for a rough-and-tumble space jock who loves to paint outside the lines. Its storyline jumps into the action as Thor's father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) exiles him after he leads a rebellious and politically catastrophic attack on the Frost Giant home of Jotunheim.
Thor ends up temporarily trapped on Earth, where Odin hopes he'll mature and learn some manners. This is also the movie where we meet Loki (Tom Hiddleston) for the first time (and think we lose him for the first time, too) as he spars with his brother for total control of Asgard and its Nine Realms. Fun, hilarious, and heartwarming, the entire "Thor" storyline is a great introduction to a character who ends up going through some of the wildest emotional swings in the entire MCU timeline.
The Avengers (2012): Thor assembles
Shortly after his introduction to the MCU and his attitude shift toward Earth as more than a backwater province of Asgard, Thor finds himself back in the Marvel action — not in his own franchise, but in the premiere of the group that he becomes the most closely associated with: the Avengers.
In the first "Avengers" movie, Thor arrives on Earth trying to contain a Loki who has run wild (influenced by the Mind Stone-infused Scepter). In his pursuit, he bumps (literally) into Iron Man, Captain America, and the fledgling Avengers team. Together, this nascent group teams up to stop Thor's brother. Thor's role in "Avengers" isn't particularly profound. The amped up Asgardian spends most of this story as the Avengers' muscle, working to contain the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and stop Loki's army. However, the film does sow the seeds for future Avengers adventures that will impact the God of Thunder profoundly.
Thor: The Dark World (2013): Thor's universe-saving side quest
Thor's next adventure comes in the second film of the "Thor" franchise: "Thor: The Dark World." The sequel not only pits the eponymous hero against the Dark Elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), but it also sees Thor move into a bigger role as a leader of Asgard. He also loses his mother (the early rumblings of an avalanche of loss for the hero) and explores his relationship with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
"The Dark World" is largely considered one of the low points in the MCU, at least from an artistic standpoint. However, it's also a necessary part of the Thor storyline and introduces the Aether, which ends up being the Reality Stone and playing a critical role in the rest of the Infinity Saga. "The Dark World" has critical callbacks in one of the Avengers films, too — but we'll get there in a minute.
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): Thor keeps on doing his thing
Thor brings the thunder again in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." At this point, the Avengers are already a solid team, and Thor plays his typical part, smashing and bashing enemies at super-human speeds.
On top of that, he breaks off from the rest of the group to have his vision of the Infinity Stones and returns in time to help activate Vision's (Paul Bettany) body, setting the film's third act in motion. While he's involved all over the place, this isn't a particularly eventful movie in the Thor storyline. However, it does set the stage for one of his biggest transformative tales: "Thor: Ragnarok."
Thor: Ragnarok (2017): Things start to fall apart
Up until this point, Thor's personal world has been relatively safe. Yes, he lost his mother, and his love life is a bit of a hot mess, but his dad's still holding down the kingdom and his brother is relatively contained. He also has enough time to engage in plenty of extracurriculars with the Avengers. It isn't until the third movie in his franchise that things go off the rails — and we mean fully off the rails.
"Thor: Ragnarok" follows Thor as his father and friends die, his sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), overruns his home world, and he temporarily has to spend time as a captured gladiator on the garbage-strewn planet of Sakaar. While he does manage to eventually defeat Hela, the result is the complete obliteration of Asgard. Fortunately, Thor escapes with the planet's survivors — that is, until they run straight into Thanos' fleet in the end credits.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018): Thor seeks revenge
"Avengers: Infinity War" has to mark the tortured Thor's lowest point. In the lead-up and opening scene of the movie, he loses his family and home. In "Infinity War," he loses everything else. But not immediately.
Thor starts the movie with half of his people destroyed and his brother, Loki, killed for real (albeit in heroic fashion). He spends most of his time after that finding a new weapon in the form of his star-forged axe, Stormbreaker. He then summons the Bifrost and arrives in Wakanda in one of the peak scenes in MCU history, only to watch everything fall apart as Thanos gets the upper hand, gains the last infinity stone, and snaps his gauntlet-clad fingers, eliminating half of all life in existence.
Avengers: Endgame (2019): Thor comes roaring back
When "Avengers: Endgame" begins, Thor helps kill Thanos, only to realize that avenging isn't all it's cracked up to be. After a five-year time jump, we find him depressed, overweight, and completely out of sync.
Over the course of the movie, Thor helps the Avengers come up with their comeback plan by joining in the time travel shenanigans. He then confronts Thanos in the epic fight around the destroyed Avengers facility in the movie's third act. In the end, all is set right, and Thor emerges from his darkest days as a somewhat battered but also wiser hero, ready for whatever new adventures that lie ahead. Oh, right, and he embraces a change of pace by joining the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): Thor goes questing
"Thor: Love and Thunder" finds Thor in fine form, at least outwardly. He's back in tip-top shape and traipsing around the galaxy, helping its Guardians. Eventually, though, the Avenger splits off yet again to confront a new threat: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).
In the ensuing adventure, we see the genesis of Jane Foster's Mighty Thor. Hemsworth's Thor wanders through the plot, learning to work with unexpected partners and resolving old romantic attachments. Despite being part of the "Thor" franchise, "Love and Thunder" focuses less on the eponymous character than the movies before it. Nevertheless, the God of Thunder comes out of the film a deeper character with a fresh lease on life and a new sidekick in the form of Gorr's resurrected daughter, Love — all of which sets the stage for even more brash, reckless, universe-saving adventures to come.