5 Reasons Why Backrooms Ruled The Box Office

When the summer 2026 movie season was taking shape on the calendar, there were many reasons to be optimistic about it. From the return of "Star Wars" to the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" to Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," there were tons of big films that poised to become hits. Yet, here we are, looking at the numbers for "Backrooms" with our jaws on the floor. Nobody could have predicted this.

Released by A24 and directed by the 20-year-old Kane Parsons, "Backrooms" opened to an absolutely astounding $81.4 million domestically over the weekend. It also pulled in $36.5 million overseas in its debut, giving it a $118 million global start. Not bad for a movie that started as a creepypasta that Parsons then turned into a series of viral YouTube shorts.

Just how impressive is this opening? It's the biggest debut ever for an original horror movie, for starters. "Backrooms" was already positioned to become the biggest surprise of the summer when I wrote my box office preview for the movie less than two weeks ago. At that time, it was expected to make closer to $30 million (which still would have been amazing, mind you). From there, projections just went up and up until we arrived here in uncharted territory.

Between "Backrooms" and "Obsession," this was one of the most important weekends in box office history. YouTubers have fully infiltrated Hollywood, and they're making more money than Disney's latest "Star Wars" movie. It's impossible to ignore, and now, Kane Parsons has earned his place atop the global charts.

What went right here? How did A24 bet on this young YouTuber and win so handily? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Backrooms" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.