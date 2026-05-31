The Future Of Horror Filmmaking Is YouTube ... If You're A Dude

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Horror, as a genre, has always been a sanctuary for artists creating work outside the status quo, with underground, regional, and micro-budget films frequently finding audiences beyond the traditional studio system. It's unsurprising that an online video sharing platform like YouTube would become an avenue for independent voices to thrive. Indeed, recent years have seen a surge in filmmakers discovered through their work on the platform, catching the eye of the powers-that-be at major studios (who then gleefully hand over a golden ticket in hopes of finding The Next Big Thing).

By and large, it's yielded great results. David F. Sandberg's viral short "Lights Out" became a smash horror movie for Warner Bros. Michael Philippou and Danny Philippou went from short films under the name "RackaRacka" to the buzzy horror hits "Talk to Me" and "Bring Her Back." Kyle Edward Ball transformed Bitesized Nightmares into the "Skinamarink" phenomenon. Chris Stuckmann's "Shelby Oaks" was the most successful horror movie in Kickstarter history and nabbed a distribution deal with Neon. Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach shocked the world when his independently produced and distributed video game movie "Iron Lung" made back over 10x its budget at the box office. And now, Curry Barker's "Obsession" is continuing to blow box office predictions out of the water, with Kane Parsons' liminal horror nightmare "Backrooms" on track to follow suit. Additionally, a filmmaker like Dan Trachtenberg was already working professionally when the YouTube virality of "Portal: No Escape" helped solidify his status as one to watch.

The YouTube-to-Horror Feature Filmmaker pipeline is very real. However, there's an important asterisk that is being overlooked when discussing this new wave of horror filmmakers: We cannot talk about the pipeline without acknowledging who even has access to it in the first place.

YouTube is a new avenue for major filmmakers, and its power will only continue to grow. But the realities of how success is found on the platform reinforce the systemic problems of the industry at large, and to explore that, we need to go on a side quest to something inherently uncinematic: MrBeast.