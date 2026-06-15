What Masters Of The Universe's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

The unfortunate reality of the situation has caught up to "Masters of the Universe." Amazon and director Travis Knight's live-action take on He-Man and the world of Eternia hasn't lived up to commercial expectations — not by a long shot. The big-budget blockbuster is now officially and unmistakably a box office bomb. That doesn't bode particularly well for the franchise's future, at least not this current iteration.

During its second weekend, the adaptation of the Mattel toy line made just $8.6 million in theaters, dropping a whopping 70% from its debut. "Masters of the Universe" flopped at the box office on opening weekend, but there was always an outside chance that it would rebound in the weeks that followed. The opposite has now proven true, however, and the movie's in truly rough shape. After two weekends, it's made just $46.7 million domestically to go with $39.4 million internationally for an $86.1 million running total.

Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" may or may not be a hit at the box office in the long run, but it topped the charts with $44 million, taking a lot of wind out of the sails of "MOTU." Likewise, the new "Scary Movie" unexpectedly took the number one spot in its first weekend, meaning that He-Man had to take a back seat (and a distant one, at that) in its first two frames. The writing's already on the wall.

"MOTU" follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) as he returns to Eternia after 15 years on Earth, only to find that his home is being ruled by the wicked Skeletor (Jared Leto). As such, Adam must join forces with his old pals Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) while embracing his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe — to save the day.