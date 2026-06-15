How Much Does Disclosure Day Need To Make At The Box Office To Be A Hit?

The legendary Steven Spielberg has returned with his first original movie about aliens in a long, long time. Audiences were curious about that prospect, which helped make "Disclosure Day" the rare non-franchise, big-budget sci-fi movie to top the box office on its opening weekend. But how much does Spielberg's latest need to make to actually be profitable for Universal Pictures? Is that even possible after the film's performance during its opening weekend? Let's have a closer look at the numbers.

"Disclosure Day" opened with an estimated $44 million domestically, easily giving it the number one spot. Spielberg's movie also added $48.8 million internationally, giving it a $92.8 million global start. That helps give him a little more padding as the highest-grossing director of all time at the box office, but it leaves the film in a bit of a no man's land as far as its financial prospects go. It's truly going to come down to what happens in the coming weeks.

When it comes to determining a hit or bomb at the box office, there are rough guides for movie math we can use. Oftentimes, after a movie's opening weekend, the picture is clear enough where we can make some sort of determination. In this case, we're looking at an original sci-fi flick with a $115 million budget that opened to over $90 million globally. By original sci-fi standards, that's great. For Universal and Spielberg? It's a toss up as to whether or not it can go the distance and become an actual hit.

Estimates suggest the movie needs to make $300 million to be profitable. That number is probably taking into account VOD, streaming, etc. So, in terms of pure theatrical profitability, the number is likely higher.