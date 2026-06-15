How Much Does Disclosure Day Need To Make At The Box Office To Be A Hit?
The legendary Steven Spielberg has returned with his first original movie about aliens in a long, long time. Audiences were curious about that prospect, which helped make "Disclosure Day" the rare non-franchise, big-budget sci-fi movie to top the box office on its opening weekend. But how much does Spielberg's latest need to make to actually be profitable for Universal Pictures? Is that even possible after the film's performance during its opening weekend? Let's have a closer look at the numbers.
"Disclosure Day" opened with an estimated $44 million domestically, easily giving it the number one spot. Spielberg's movie also added $48.8 million internationally, giving it a $92.8 million global start. That helps give him a little more padding as the highest-grossing director of all time at the box office, but it leaves the film in a bit of a no man's land as far as its financial prospects go. It's truly going to come down to what happens in the coming weeks.
When it comes to determining a hit or bomb at the box office, there are rough guides for movie math we can use. Oftentimes, after a movie's opening weekend, the picture is clear enough where we can make some sort of determination. In this case, we're looking at an original sci-fi flick with a $115 million budget that opened to over $90 million globally. By original sci-fi standards, that's great. For Universal and Spielberg? It's a toss up as to whether or not it can go the distance and become an actual hit.
Estimates suggest the movie needs to make $300 million to be profitable. That number is probably taking into account VOD, streaming, etc. So, in terms of pure theatrical profitability, the number is likely higher.
Disclosure Day was a mixed bag in its debut
Universal reportedly spent $80 million marketing "Disclosure Day." Coupled with the budget, that means the total expenditure was in the $195 million range. Theaters generally keep around half the money from ticket sales, as a rule of thumb. That means the break-even number purely from ticket sales would be around $390 million worldwide.
Against a $93 million opening, that would be a stretch, especially since audiences appear more mixed on the movie than critics. It currently holds a solid 80% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a more mixed 72% audience rating. To complicate matters further, the movie earned a not-so-great B CinemaScore. /Film's Chris Evangelista, for his part, called "Disclosure Day" both "emotional" and "incredibly thrilling" in his review.
As of right now, it looks like word-of-mouth from general audiences won't be all that great. On top of all that, "Toy Story 5" is on track for the biggest opening of 2026 so far when it arrives this weekend. Elsewhere, both "Scary Movie" and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" are fading fast while "Masters of the Universe" is severely underperforming at the box office, all of which helps Steven Spielberg's case here. Even so, competition is going to be an issue, particularly with "Supergirl," "Minions & Monsters," and "Moana" just around the corner.
At the same time, "Disclosure Day" was Spielberg's biggest box office opening in nearly a decade, besting the $41.7 million debut of "Ready Player One" in 2018. That movie went on to earn $583 million worldwide, aided greatly by overseas interest. Audiences tend to like Spielberg playing in the sci-fi sandbox. But that was pre-pandemic. Much has changed. Hollywood can't regularly rely on robust international ticket sales, especially in China.
Disclosure Day needs long legs to be profitable at the box office
The good news is that Universal didn't necessarily over-spend when it came to "Disclosure Day." Steven Spielberg has made the studio an ungodly amount of money over the years as both a director and a producer. The "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise alone has generated billions. Hollywood has had a budget problem for years (with a reckoning due), but for a guy like Spielberg, $115 million for a potential crowd-pleaser of this scale isn't terrible by modern standards.
Most studios don't expect every movie to profit purely from theaters. It's just a huge part of the equation. If a film makes enough at the box office to profit, that's an outright hit. Another rough rule of thumb often used is a movie needs to make 2.5 times its budget to be considered a success. In this case, that would be around $288 million worldwide. Hence, the $300 million figure that has been thrown around.
A number in that range isn't out of the question if the movie has legs in the coming weeks, especially overseas. In such an event, Universal could call this a win, as the film will undoubtedly make money when all's said and done. There's also awards season potential, which helps.
Spielberg's "Jaws" reshaped the box office forever more than five decades ago and invented the summer blockbuster as we know it. It's frankly incredible he's still doing it at this high of a level all these years later. His latest effort may not be an outright hit, but it doesn't look like it's going to be a flop either. At the very least, it shouldn't discourage studios from taking big swings on more original ideas. Here's hoping.
"Disclosure Day" is in theaters now.