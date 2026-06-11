Toy Story 5 Set For The Biggest Box Office Opening Of 2026 So Far

Pixar is about to return to the top of the box office in a big, bad way. The original "Toy Story" launched Pixar, one of cinema's most reliable hit-makers (at least before the pandemic upended the industry). While the storied animation studio is still having a little bit of trouble making original hits again, Buzz and Woody are back to save the day in "Toy Story 5." It appears that audiences aren't remotely tired of these characters and this universe, either, as the sequel is set for a massive opening weekend.

As of this writing, director Andrew Stanton's "Toy Story 5" is eyeing an opening in the $145-$165 million range when it hits theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would be the biggest opening in the history of the franchise, topping "Toy Story 4" ($120.9 million), a movie that went on to earn $1.07 billion worldwide. It will also mark the biggest opening weekend of 2026 thus far. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ruled the box office with a $131 million opening, though it made $148.5 million over the long Easter weekend.

But as far as a pure Friday to Sunday debut goes, Pixar's latest is going to set a new high bar for the year. "Hoppers" left the future of Pixar on hopeful ground earlier this year, opening to $45 million and earning a so-so $372 million worldwide. At the very least, it wasn't an outright, huge flop, meaning that Pixar originals are safe for now. But the sequels are where the big money has been for a long time, and that's going to hold true this summer, it seems.