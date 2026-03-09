What Hoppers' Box Office Means For The Future Of Pixar
Disney and Pixar got to breathe a huge sigh of relief this morning. The latter's latest original animated movie, "Hoppers," had a healthy opening weekend at the box office, pulling in an estimated $46 million domestically and easily topping the charts in its debut. Of course, Pixar's cause was helped by "The Bride!" flopped with a mere $7.2 million debut. In any event, it's a huge (albeit somewhat qualified) win for Pixar originals.
Internationally, director Daniel Chong's latest also brought in a healthy $42 million for an $88 million global start. Believe it or not, that makes this the biggest global opening weekend for an original Hollywood movie this decade, ahead of "Weapons" ($71 million). The pressure was on for "Hoppers" to save Pixar original movies at the box office, with pre-release estimates varying wildly. Thankfully, this one worked for audiences out of the gate, and it came in on the higher end of tracking.
Pixar's new original feature centers on Mabel (Piper Curda), an animal lover who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" her consciousness into a robotic beaver, allowing her to communicate with animals. She then uncovers mysteries in the animal world and befriends a beaver named King George (Bobby Moynihan). Together, they have to rally their fellow animals to deal with a looming human threat.
This film's performance is a dramatic improvement over what happened last year. As you may recall, "Elio" flopped at the box office in 2025, pulling in just $154 million worldwide on a $150 million budget and becoming Pixar's lowest-grossing movie ever. "Hoppers" also enjoyed the best opening for an original animated movie since 2017's "Coco," which debuted to $50.8 million domestically and eventually went on to make a whopping $814 million globally.
Hoppers can give Pixar the momentum it desperately needs
While "Hoppers" has a reported $150 million budget and needs to demonstrate legs to be an out-and-out success, it's far from a bomb. That means that Pixar's ability to tell original stories is safe for the time being. This can be a momentum builder, which is precisely what was needed. The reviews are stellar, and word-of-mouth figures to be great.
It's not far off from what happened with "Ratatouille" ($47 million domestic opening/$623 million worldwide). And even if the wheels fall off, "Hoppers" could still match Pixar's "The Good Dinosaur" ($39 million opening/$332 million worldwide). That would be a worst-case scenario, but over/under $350 million globally looks a lot better now than it did a decade ago. If all goes well, "Hoppers" could even outgross the studio's "Elemental," which took in $496 million after a seemingly disastrous $29 million opening to become one of 2023's biggest surprise box office hits.
Pixar has certainly had other hits of late, with 2024's "Inside Out 2" briefly becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time (taking in $1.69 billion worldwide). The issue is that the studio's original productions have been taking it on the chin ever since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the film industry in 2020. "Elemental" was a miracle, but it was also a qualified win in light of its $200 million budget.
It seems that Disney and Pixar have since managed to bring their costs down a bit, as a $150 million budget allows you to profit much more easily than a $200 million one. It's undoubtedly an encouraging step in the right direction for the storied animation house.
Pixar original movies are safe for now
Come what may in the weeks ahead, an opening weekend of this size for a very well-received movie like "Hoppers," at the very least, proves that Pixar originals can still be viable. Yes, "Coco 2" was only just confirmed by Pixar last year, and, from a financial POV, that makes a ton of sense, as do "Toy Story 5," "Incredibles 3," and the most recently announced "Monsters, Inc. 3." But you don't get those sequels without the original hits that started those respective franchises in the first place.
One of the biggest problems is that "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red," three very acclaimed Pixar original movies, all went directly to Disney+ over a multi-year stretch. This sort of taught people that these movies were "free" now and were made for streaming, rather than something one pays to go see in a theater. Disney CEO Bob Iger has since admitted those movies going to streaming hurt Pixar. It takes time to reset the standard. Films like "Elio" could be viewed as necessary loss leaders to get the brand back on track.
So, yes, we're going to get more sequels from Pixar, but this also means that movies like 2027's "Gatto" and the newly revealed "Ono Ghost Market" have a real chance at becoming hits too. When we're talking about one of the most critical purveyors of original cinema that plays very well for the masses in the history of Hollywood, that's of paramount importance.
If "Hoppers" goes the distance and becomes a flat out, no asterisk needed success, it will arguably be one of the most important movies that Pixar has ever released. But in the meantime, it's still the one that provided some sorely needed breathing room.
"Hoppers" is in theaters now.