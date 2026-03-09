What Hoppers' Box Office Means For The Future Of Pixar

Disney and Pixar got to breathe a huge sigh of relief this morning. The latter's latest original animated movie, "Hoppers," had a healthy opening weekend at the box office, pulling in an estimated $46 million domestically and easily topping the charts in its debut. Of course, Pixar's cause was helped by "The Bride!" flopped with a mere $7.2 million debut. In any event, it's a huge (albeit somewhat qualified) win for Pixar originals.

Internationally, director Daniel Chong's latest also brought in a healthy $42 million for an $88 million global start. Believe it or not, that makes this the biggest global opening weekend for an original Hollywood movie this decade, ahead of "Weapons" ($71 million). The pressure was on for "Hoppers" to save Pixar original movies at the box office, with pre-release estimates varying wildly. Thankfully, this one worked for audiences out of the gate, and it came in on the higher end of tracking.

Pixar's new original feature centers on Mabel (Piper Curda), an animal lover who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" her consciousness into a robotic beaver, allowing her to communicate with animals. She then uncovers mysteries in the animal world and befriends a beaver named King George (Bobby Moynihan). Together, they have to rally their fellow animals to deal with a looming human threat.

This film's performance is a dramatic improvement over what happened last year. As you may recall, "Elio" flopped at the box office in 2025, pulling in just $154 million worldwide on a $150 million budget and becoming Pixar's lowest-grossing movie ever. "Hoppers" also enjoyed the best opening for an original animated movie since 2017's "Coco," which debuted to $50.8 million domestically and eventually went on to make a whopping $814 million globally.