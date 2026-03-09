5 Reasons Why The Bride! Flopped At The Box Office
Warner Bros. has been on a pretty solid hot streak over the past year. Even "One Battle After Another," which is still a box office bomb due to its outsized budget, has a great shot at winning Best Picture at the Oscars. Because of that, it seemed like "The Bride!" fell right in line with what the studio has been doing as of late, which runs counter to current Hollywood's thinking. Bet on a visionary filmmaker's unique idea and hope it works. Hope only went so far though as director Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Mary Shelley didn't pan out.
Gyllenhaal's latest opened to just $7.2 million domestically this past weekend, which is nothing shy of a disaster. "The Bride!" had been tracking to make at least $15 million, which would have kept Warner Bros.' impressive hot streak with horror alive. Instead, it fell well short of what were already very modest expectations, given that this is a big-budget movie. Internationally, it only took in $6.3 million, meaning we're looking at a $13.5 million global start. That's rough.
The movie centers on Frankenstein's Monster aka Frank (Christian Bale) who is lonely and travels to Chicago in the 1930s to ask the brilliant Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to make a companion for him. They revive a recently murdered young woman, dubbed The Bride (Jessie Buckley). A whirlwind, crime-riddled romance follows.
So, what went wrong here? How did Warner Bros. manage to make such a major miscalculation with this one? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "The Bride!" flopped at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.
The budget for The Bride! was far too big
The Achilles heel for "The Bride!" is its outsized $90 million production budget. At that cost, it had to pull in mainstream audiences around the world. This movie, as it exists, probably wasn't ever going to be able to pull that off.
Warner Bros. has been betting big on visionary filmmakers and winning at the box office as a result. Even though "The Bride!" is the kind of big-budget movie studios generally shy away from these days, it's also the kind of thing, broadly speaking, that has worked for this particular studio.
Unfortunately, this proved to be closer to the big money loser that was Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17" as opposed to the giant hit that was "Sinners." Nobody can predict success or failure at the box office with true certainty. The line between success and failure can be thin but, in this case, WB made a grave miscalculation. It should have been made far more cheaply or made for streaming. I am generally in favor of theatrical but only to the degree that the risk is at least calculated. This felt more like an admirable albeit somewhat reckless swing, purely from a business perspective.
In the case of "Sinners," which also cost $90 million, Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed") had a proven commercial track record. As a director, Maggie Gyllenhaal only has Netflix's "The Lost Daughter" to her name. While there are similarities with the projects on paper, this probably should have been closer to "Weapons," which had a $38 million budget. That was a calculated risk on a rising filmmaker, namely Zach Cregger. Gyllenhaal absolutely deserved a studio movie with a budget. This one was just far too expensive for its own good.
Mainstream audiences didn't buy what The Bride! was selling
When one makes a movie for $90 million, it requires said movie to reach the widest possible audience. In the case of "The Bride!" it's pretty clear that mainstream moviegoers simply weren't buying what Warner Bros. was selling. That is an enormous problem for a movie of this size.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie carries a mixed 59% critical approval rating to go with a so-so 73% audience rating. A gambit of this size requires effusive praise to get it onto enough people's radar, which is something that "Sinners" had going for it. Numbers like that don't scream "must see." At best they say "wait to stream" for the average person. Even worse, the C+ CinemaScore is lousy and strongly suggests that word of mouth will be bad or non-existent. There's no real hope to cling onto here.
On the flip side, this weekend also saw the release of Pixar's "Hoppers," which opened to $46 million against largely rave reviews. "Hoppers" came in on the higher end of tracking, with audiences giving it an A CinemaScore. Granted, in an ideal world, these movies would work as counterprogramming but at the end of the day, there was a big, family-friendly crowd-pleaser out there along with stuff like "Scream 7." Casual viewers had plenty to choose from and that was a problem.
"The Bride!" was sold as a very stylish horror movie, sort of like "Bride of Frankenstein meets Bonnie and Clyde." But that evidently didn't appeal to the average Joe.
The Bride! proved to be intensely divisive
Buzz became an issue for "The Bride!" pretty quickly. Any non-franchise movie in today's marketplace needs a lot of positive hype to help. What happened here was an intensely divisive reaction from both critics and audiences, which didn't do it any favors.
/Film's Chris Evangelista called "The Bride!" a "beautiful, messy monster movie" in his review. He bought into the movie's chaotic energy. Others decidedly did not. Allison Wilmore, writing for Vulture, said in her review, "It feels like something that didn't have a consistent vision to begin with and that flounders not just to convey larger ideas, but what's even going on from sequence to sequence."
The range of reviews and reactions for Maggie Gyllenhaal's movie ranged from glowing 10 out of 10s to confused take downs. Divisiveness can sometimes lead to curiosity but that's not what happened in this case. "Longlegs" became the highest-grossing indie horror movie in a decade, making well over $100 million worldwide also against a C+ CinemaScore and diverging reactions. The difference? That film seemed to earn the "you need to see it to believe it" label. It also was far cheaper to make.
In this case, "The Bride!" was fighting an uphill battle and needed a lot of positivity to push it up that hill. The divisiveness only served to allow prospective viewers to shrug it off or wait to watch it at home.
International audiences didn't show up for The Bride!
When it comes to a blockbuster-level, $90 million movie, we're generally talking about something that needs to be a global hit in order to succeed. There are rare exceptions but a motion picture this expensive has to travel. "The Bride!" didn't travel.
Look at "Wuthering Heights" which ruled the box office on its opening weekend and has since made $213 million worldwide. That number includes $135 million (or roughly 63% of its total haul) coming from overseas audiences. It's not a horror movie but it's not a bad comparison either. It's also a Warner Bros. movie with an A-list cast and an $80 million budget. It has traveled well and it's well on its way to being a big success.
"The Bride!" even got a release in China but the problem is, audiences there didn't show up. Chinese audiences have been favoring homegrown hits, such as "Pegasus 3," currently the biggest box office hit of 2026. It's coming up on $600 million, almost all of that from China. Viewers around the world chose to either stay home or take in something else that was on offer. From "Crime 101" to "EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert," there's a range of options, many of which pulled focus overseas and further kneecapped this movie's prospects.
Too much horror all at once
Horror has been arguably the most reliable genre at the box office in the pandemic era. So much of that is because it can often be produced on the cheap, thus lowering the bar for success. Horror fans are also loyal, always in search of the next thrill. The only problem is that there's only so much room for these movies to thrive at one time. The early quarter of 2026 has been overstuffed with horror fare, which made it all the more tricky for "The Bride!" to carve out a place for itself.
Sam Raimi's "Send Help" is a crowd-pleaser that is still hanging around in the top ten. Last weekend's champion "Scream 7" dropped 73% domestically but still brought in $17.3 million. It held far better overseas. Then there's Markiplier's "Iron Lung" which shocked the box office earlier this year. It's made over $50 million worldwide. That's to say nothing of "Primate," "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," "Psycho Killer," "Return to Silent Hill," or "The Strangers: Chapter 3."
Not all of these were successful — many of them weren't. But audiences have had an abundance of choices in the horror genre, with several of those movies still playing in theaters. It's been too much horror all at once, which only makes it harder when you have a movie like "The Bride!" that isn't met with the warmest reception and doesn't have an automatically built-in audience. It was one of the biggest box office gambles of 2026 and the gamble, sad to say, didn't pay off.
"The Bride!" is in theaters now.