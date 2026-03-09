5 Reasons Why The Bride! Flopped At The Box Office

Warner Bros. has been on a pretty solid hot streak over the past year. Even "One Battle After Another," which is still a box office bomb due to its outsized budget, has a great shot at winning Best Picture at the Oscars. Because of that, it seemed like "The Bride!" fell right in line with what the studio has been doing as of late, which runs counter to current Hollywood's thinking. Bet on a visionary filmmaker's unique idea and hope it works. Hope only went so far though as director Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on Mary Shelley didn't pan out.

Gyllenhaal's latest opened to just $7.2 million domestically this past weekend, which is nothing shy of a disaster. "The Bride!" had been tracking to make at least $15 million, which would have kept Warner Bros.' impressive hot streak with horror alive. Instead, it fell well short of what were already very modest expectations, given that this is a big-budget movie. Internationally, it only took in $6.3 million, meaning we're looking at a $13.5 million global start. That's rough.

The movie centers on Frankenstein's Monster aka Frank (Christian Bale) who is lonely and travels to Chicago in the 1930s to ask the brilliant Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to make a companion for him. They revive a recently murdered young woman, dubbed The Bride (Jessie Buckley). A whirlwind, crime-riddled romance follows.

So, what went wrong here? How did Warner Bros. manage to make such a major miscalculation with this one? We're going to go over the biggest reasons why "The Bride!" flopped at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.