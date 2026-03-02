Can The Bride Keep Warner Bros.' Box Office Horror Hot Streak Alive?

Warner Bros. had one of the all-time great box office hot streaks in 2025, setting a huge record with six movies opening to at least $40 million. Much of that was owed to horror hits such as "Sinners" and "Weapons," which were original, filmmaker-driven success stories. WB is already off to a good start with "Wuthering Heights." With "The Bride!," the studio has taken yet another big gamble on a prestigious genre picture. The question is, can this keep WB's horror hot streak alive?

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter"), "The Bride!" is currently eyeing an opening in the $15 to $22 million range domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That's on the low side for a movie with a reported $80 million budget, to be certain. It doesn't help that Pixar's new original animated feature "Hoppers" is also opening that weekend, with an opening in the $22 to $31 million range in the cards. That's also on the low side for Pixar, for what it's worth.

One of /Films most anticipated movies of 2026, Gyllenhaal's latest is a radical new take on "The Bride of Frankenstein." It takes place in the 1930s and centers on a lonely Frankenstein's creation (Christian Bale) who travels to Chicago to ask scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to craft him a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, giving birth to the titular Bride (Jessie Buckley). These outlaw lovers then set out on a dangerous and wild journey.

The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal ("Road House"), Penélope Cruz ("Ferrari"), and Peter Sarsgaard ("The Batman"). Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote the script in addition to directing. Also of note, this one will be getting an IMAX release, which means a premium format ticket price boost.