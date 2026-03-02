5 Reasons Why Scream 7 Dominated The Box Office
Ghostface has killed again! At the box office, that is. Paramount Pictures released "Scream 7" in theaters this past weekend, and the latest entry in the long-running horror property didn't disappoint, at least from a pure dollars-and-cents POV. Thanks in no small part to the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the slasher flick carved itself out a record-breaking premiere.
Directed by franchise co-creator Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 Wes Craven horror classic that started it all, the new "Scream" movie pulled in $64.1 million domestically in its debut, easily taking the number one spot. It also added an additional $33.1 million overseas, giving it a massive $97.2 million global start. Pre-release estimates suggested that "Scream 7" might set a new opening weekend record for the franchise, but even those on the high end only had it bowing with around $50 million domestically.
"Scream 7" has now formally surpassed the previous benchmark that 2023's "Scream VI" set when it slayed the box office with a $44.5 million launch. The latest "Scream" sequel sees yet another Ghostface emerge, which threatens the quiet life that Sidney has built for her family. What's more, this killer is directly targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Matthew Lillard also returns as Stu Macher after seemingly dying in the original "Scream."
So, what went right here? How did Paramount so successfully navigate this ship through choppy waters, coming out on the other side with a massive hit? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Scream 7" dominated the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.
Critics couldn't scare fans away from Scream 7
Not all movies are critic-proof. On the flipside, critics can't always have as much influence as they used to when it comes to driving traffic to a given movie. In the case of "Scream 7," the built-in, die-hard audience wasn't going to be dissuaded from going on opening weekend, no matter what critics had to say. That having been said, the reception may have a larger impact in the coming weeks.
As of this writing, the sequel holds a lousy 32% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the lowest in the franchise to date. However, it also carries a 77% audience rating, itself higher than those for "Scream 2," "Scream 3," and "Scream 4." On top of that, the movie earned a not-so-great B- CinemaScore, suggesting word of mouth won't be stellar. In any case, fans disagreed with the critical consensus or, if nothing else, didn't care and wanted to see the film for themselves.
Writing for /Film, Jeremy Mathai called "Scream 7" an "overly-nostalgic sequel" in his review, adding that the property is on "life support." To whatever degree that may be true to the critical eye, there's almost no question that "Scream 8" will enter development very, very soon, even if word of mouth leads to poor legs for this one. The core audience for this franchise is a loyal one, that much is clear.
Scream 7 was the first true horror event movie of 2026
The early corridor of 2026 has been and continues to be loaded down with horror movies. Fans of the genre have had a lot to choose from, including the killer chimp flick "Primate" and Sam Raimi's "Send Help." But there hadn't been an out-and-out true cultural horror event film this year until "Scream 7" came into play, as it was the first must-see genre picture of the year for a broad audience.
Recall that "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" bombed at the box office in January, which prevented that movie from being viewed as a major event. "Return to Silent Hill" was similarly, at best, an item of niche interest going in, and because it was lambasted by critics and viewers alike, it's pretty much killed the franchise. So, again, not an event in the eyes of the larger public.
Notably, of course, Markiplier's "Iron Lung" shocked the box office in February and has since made more than $50 million worldwide on a mere $3 million budget. Still, as much as that sci-fi horror video game flick was a big deal for Gen Zers, it wasn't necessarily a broad, cultural event. All of this is to say, "Scream 7" benefited greatly from pent-up demand among the more general, moviegoing masses who were eager for a reason to turn up to theaters for a shared cinematic experience. This franchise has reliably delivered what the people want for 30 years now and, apparently, it's still got plenty of gas in the tank as well.
Sidney Prescott and Ghostface are the true stars of the Scream franchise
Melissa Barrera's Sam and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter helped to usher in a new era for this horror franchise upon being introduced in 2022's "Scream." Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott was more of a minor player there, serving to connect the film to the past and giving it that true legacy sequel feel. "Scream VI" may have proved that the franchise didn't need Sidney anymore, but that doesn't mean that longtime fans don't love her and want to see more of her.
For better or worse, having Sidney sit out "Scream VI" only to have her return as the true lead for the first time since "Scream 4" helped make this movie a big deal to "Scream" devotees. This, in turn, has affirmed that Sidney remains the star of this property just as much as Ghostface. Yet, what's unique is that Ghostface is never the same person, so that mystery is part of the franchise's appeal. That being the case, discovering the identity of the Ghostface killer in "Scream 7" was hugely important to fans, as was seeing Sidney back in action.
That's not to suggest that "Scream" can't move beyond Sidney and Ghostface — it will eventually have to in order to survive beyond another sequel or two. But it's crystal clear that Sidney and Ghostface are the anchors that have kept this franchise alive for this long. Having Sidney return to once again square off with a masked killer made "Scream 7" a cinematic event because she was absent in "Scream VI." That scarcity simply made this sequel matter even more, despite the messiness behind why she wasn't there last time and why both Sam and Tara aren't here this time. (More on that in a minute.)
Scream has become a multi-generational horror franchise
There are people now who are in their late 30s/early 40s who remember when Wes Craven's "Scream" helped save the slasher genre in 1996. It was inventive and it was a very big deal at the time. For them, "Scream 7" is very much a nostalgia picture that sees Sidney Prescott back in the driver's seat, doing something familiar in an attempt to catch the latest Ghostface killer. That's a big part of this sequel's early success.
However, Paramount didn't get this movie to nearly $100 million on opening weekend without the younger generation as well. "Scream" and "Scream VI" introducing new characters and playing into Gen Z tropes helped build a bridge to the newer generation of horror movie fans. As a result, this latest installment played like a true blue legacy sequel (not terribly unlike "Jurassic World") that works for fans from multiple generations. It's what Hollywood has chased for about a decade, but it's always easier said than done.
Great franchises find a way to transcend the generation that made said franchise a success in the first place. The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy has become the de facto "Star Wars" movie trilogy for young millennials and Gen Z fans. Similarly, "Star Wars" sequel trilogy nostalgia wave is now upon us, which will be driven by younger Gen Zers who saw "The Force Awakens" when they were children. "Scream" has managed to connect to younger fans in a way few other long-running properties have. It's nothing if not impressive.
Online controversies didn't hurt Scream 7 in the real world
There was a lot of conversation around what went down behind-the-scenes in the lead up to this movie's release. Namely, the firing of Melissa Barrera, who played Sam in the previous two "Scream" sequels, as well as the subsequent departure of Jenna Ortega, who played her sister Tara. They were the new stars of the franchise and, without getting into the ins and outs of what exactly led to their departures, it was messy. "Scream 7" had to scrap its original Ghostface plans after Barrera was fired. That alone was tricky.
This led to a lot of talk online about boycotting the movie and even protests at its premiere. "Scream 7" also lost director Christopher Landon, who described it as a "nightmare" job. If one were to purely believe the online chatter surrounding this movie, this opening weekend would come as nothing if not a shock. But this is yet another example of how controversies largely discussed on the internet don't have a lot of real world impact. For better or worse, that's been proven true time and time again.
There's a much larger discussion to be had around what happened with Barrera, as well as what happened with Neve Campbell on "Scream VI." I'm not saying it's right or wrong that the majority of people don't seem to care about any of this. They just wanted to see a movie, so they did. What happens in the coming weeks almost certainly won't be owed, good or bad, to online chatter either. It's all about reception and how people react to the film. For as much ink is spilled that might have one believe otherwise, in a lot of ways, it's really that simple.
"Scream 7" is in theaters now.