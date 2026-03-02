5 Reasons Why Scream 7 Dominated The Box Office

Ghostface has killed again! At the box office, that is. Paramount Pictures released "Scream 7" in theaters this past weekend, and the latest entry in the long-running horror property didn't disappoint, at least from a pure dollars-and-cents POV. Thanks in no small part to the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the slasher flick carved itself out a record-breaking premiere.

Directed by franchise co-creator Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 Wes Craven horror classic that started it all, the new "Scream" movie pulled in $64.1 million domestically in its debut, easily taking the number one spot. It also added an additional $33.1 million overseas, giving it a massive $97.2 million global start. Pre-release estimates suggested that "Scream 7" might set a new opening weekend record for the franchise, but even those on the high end only had it bowing with around $50 million domestically.

"Scream 7" has now formally surpassed the previous benchmark that 2023's "Scream VI" set when it slayed the box office with a $44.5 million launch. The latest "Scream" sequel sees yet another Ghostface emerge, which threatens the quiet life that Sidney has built for her family. What's more, this killer is directly targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Matthew Lillard also returns as Stu Macher after seemingly dying in the original "Scream."

So, what went right here? How did Paramount so successfully navigate this ship through choppy waters, coming out on the other side with a massive hit? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Scream 7" dominated the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.