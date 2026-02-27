Scream 7's Freaky Cameos From Dead Characters Explained

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Scream 7."

Who knew that "Scream 7" would turn into a far bigger reunion than anyone could've anticipated? The marketing has certainly played up the nostalgia of it all, from Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott (now going by the name Sidney Evans) to the more meta narrative surrounding original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson taking his turn in the director's chair. There were even all the sly hints and teases about the possible resurrection of one Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), adding yet another layer to what this sequel has going for it.

While the overly-nostalgic final result isn't what some of us may've hoped for with "Scream 7," the film's biggest surprises are bound to leave fans buzzing. No, the Stu who frequently tortures Sidney in all those Skype calls may not have been the real Stu, but the effect this has on our franchise final girl's psyche is no less profound. And that's before the biggest gut-punch of all goes down in the third act, when Sidney is lured back to the not-so-safe confines of her home and she's treated to a haunted house filled with some seriously sick mind games.

This involves a parade of cameos displayed in even more of those AI-recreated videos depicting various figures from Sidney's past. There's Stu, of course, who turns out to be Anna Camp's unassuming mom, Jessica Bowden, pulling the strings. But her deviousness extends to even more traumatizing memories of Sidney's past experiences. Longtime "Scream" fans will recognize the familiar face of Laurie Metcalf's Nancy Loomis, the heartbroken mother of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and Scott Foley's Roman Bridger, Sidney's half-brother from "Scream 3." And, naturally, there's David Arquette's Dewey Riley for some extra heartbreak. Here's how they fit into "Scream 7."