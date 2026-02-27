The Identity Of Scream 7's Ghostface Killer, Explained

This post contains major spoilers for "Scream 7."

It's time for a new Ghostface to go on a killing spree. "Scream 7" is upon us, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott, taking on the lead role in the series for the first time in a long time. Campbell sat out "Scream VI," which saw Ghostface operating a little differently in New York City for a round of bloodshed. But who donned the Ghostface mask this time around to bring Sidney back into the fold? The answer is fairly bizarre.

The sequel centers on Sidney Prescott (Campbell), who has managed to build a new, quiet life for her family in a small town. However, Sidney's darkest fears come to light when a new Ghostface emerges and begins targeting her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Sidney must face the horrors of her past once more in an attempt to protect her family.

Not too far into the movie, after a brutal confrontation at Sidney's house, the first Ghostface (not the only Ghostface!) is run over by a car driven by none other than Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, one of only two characters to appear in every single "Scream" movie. After pulling the mask off of the body in the street, the first Ghostface is revealed to be Karl Gibbs (Kraig Drake), an escaped mental patient from a nearby institution whom Sidney spotted at her coffee shop earlier that day.

But it's never that easy, and Sidney soon receives another creepy phone call from Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), who seemingly died during the kick-ass ending of the original "Scream" in 1996. So, Sidney and Gale go on a mission to uncover the other killer(s).