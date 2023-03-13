Scream 6 Directors On How Ghostface Operates Differently In New York City [Exclusive Interview]

This post contains extremely light spoilers for "Scream VI."

Just when you thought Ghostface couldn't get any bolder...

Following his return to Woodsboro after all this time to reignite old blazes and entangle a whole new generation in his web, the masked killer shows up in New York City. His now-regular set of victims, a group led by Melissa Barerra's Sam and Jenna Ortega's Tara, have hightailed it out of their quaint Michigan town and planned on staying as far away from their nightmares, hiding in the city's cracks and crevasses. But knowing what we know about Ghostface, that doesn't go well for very long.

After picking up the "Scream" mantle with the fifth installment in 2021, Radio Silence directing collective members Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin did something most find difficult when it comes to integrating into an existing franchise: They proved themselves. The film was fast, fun, and true to its roots. Fast forward to "Scream 6," Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin's sophomore Ghostface outing, and you'll be happy to know that the ante has been sufficiently upped. The directing duo don't relax knowing they've won over a vast chunk of franchise die-hards. They go harder, and to be completely honest, anything else would've been deadly for the reboot series.

Luckily, us Stabheads have two smart, likeminded directorial minds at the head of "Scream 6," bringing us to all-new (and very gory) heights with the latest installment. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin sat down with me to discuss the crucial balances of this film, the strange empowerment of being Ghostface, and a potential "White Lotus" meets "Scream" moment (yes, you read that right).

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.