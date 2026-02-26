Neve Campbell's Scream 7 Draws Mixed First Reactions Following Premiere
Neve Campbell returning for "Scream 7" hasn't saved the project from polarizing opinions. After all, the announcement came in the wake of lead Melissa Barrera being removed from the project following her comments in support of Palestine. Jenna Ortega departed shortly after, and these situations upset some fans. What's more, by bringing back Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and other legacy characters, has the "Scream" franchise become too reliant on nostalgia? Well, now that "Scream 7" is almost upon us, let's find out what folks are saying following the premiere.
"Scream 7" is as divisive as you probably expected, but let's start with the positives. Some fans and critics praised the film for staying true to the franchise's sensibilities and delivering another entertaining slasher flick that should appease the diehards. As Mike Gambaro wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"#Scream7 understands its legacy and has real fun with it. Wildly creative kills, dark meta humour that lands, and a cast completely locked in. As a longtime fan, this is the most fun I've had since the original. Even going in spoiled, I still walked out loving it!"
This view was echoed by ViewerAnon, who praised "Scream 7" for being a straightforward slasher flick that ticks all of the necessary boxes. "Shockingly unpretentious — it's a Pt. 7 slasher movie and is just happy to have fun characters and cut them up in clever ways. Neve rocks and Kevin Williamson's great at staging this stuff."
Of course, not everyone who caught an early showing of "Scream 7" feels this way. So, what have the naysayers had to say about the Kevin Williamson-directed movie?
Scream 7 left some critics feeling unimpressed
As previously mentioned, some fans enjoyed "Scream 7" for sticking to the basics. That said, others hated it for this exact reason, with critic Griffin Schiller claiming that it insults Neve Campbell's character and feels like a COVID-19 production. What's more, the latest sequel shows that the franchise has become derivative of other horror movies and lacks a unique identity:
"For a series that used to be subversive and interesting — the anti-slasher that rewarded genre savvy viewers — Scream has fully devolved into a safe, predictable, toothless shell of the genre. It has become the very thing it was once satirizing."
Elsewhere, critic Manuel São Bento praised the performance of "1883" star Isabel May, but argued that "Scream 7" relies too heavily on nostalgia at the expense of telling a fresh story with interesting characters. As such, it's the worst entry in the entire series.
"#Scream7 is a narratively hollow, stagnant entry that prioritizes cheap digital nostalgia over actual suspense, thought-provoking exploration of its themes & genuinely intriguing killer(s) reveals."
It remains to be seen how the wider public reacts to "Scream 7," but the early response teases a movie that's bound to ruffle a few feathers. At the same time, it might entertain fans who enjoy the franchise's long-term characters and don't have high expectations for "Scream 7" to revamp the slasher saga.
"Scream 7" opens in theaters on February 27, 2026. Meanwhile, you can read our review of the film here.