Neve Campbell's Scream 7 Draws Mixed First Reactions Following Premiere

Neve Campbell returning for "Scream 7" hasn't saved the project from polarizing opinions. After all, the announcement came in the wake of lead Melissa Barrera being removed from the project following her comments in support of Palestine. Jenna Ortega departed shortly after, and these situations upset some fans. What's more, by bringing back Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and other legacy characters, has the "Scream" franchise become too reliant on nostalgia? Well, now that "Scream 7" is almost upon us, let's find out what folks are saying following the premiere.

"Scream 7" is as divisive as you probably expected, but let's start with the positives. Some fans and critics praised the film for staying true to the franchise's sensibilities and delivering another entertaining slasher flick that should appease the diehards. As Mike Gambaro wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"#Scream7 understands its legacy and has real fun with it. Wildly creative kills, dark meta humour that lands, and a cast completely locked in. As a longtime fan, this is the most fun I've had since the original. Even going in spoiled, I still walked out loving it!"

This view was echoed by ViewerAnon, who praised "Scream 7" for being a straightforward slasher flick that ticks all of the necessary boxes. "Shockingly unpretentious — it's a Pt. 7 slasher movie and is just happy to have fun characters and cut them up in clever ways. Neve rocks and Kevin Williamson's great at staging this stuff."

Of course, not everyone who caught an early showing of "Scream 7" feels this way. So, what have the naysayers had to say about the Kevin Williamson-directed movie?