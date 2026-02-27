Scream 7 Ending Explained: Does Sidney Prescott Die?

This article contains massive spoilers for "Scream 7." If you wanna be surprised, Sidney, then look away!

Let's get this out of the way: no, Sidney Prescott does not die in "Scream 7." As a matter of fact, part of the film's meta-commentary seems to imply that a "Scream" without Sidney (as portrayed by Neve Campbell) isn't truly "Scream" at all. While it's certainly true that Campbell and Sidney are integral elements within the franchise, this sentiment feels a bit too belittling of the prior two entries in the series, which primarily featured a new set of protagonists dubbed the "Core Four." Because of the firing of Melissa Barrera and the subsequent exit of Jenna Ortega, only two of those characters show up here. There aren't quite enough legacy protagonists to take their place, either, as just Sidney and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) remain. As such, Sidney simply cannot die.

If that's true, can "Scream" itself die, and should it? That's the meta question co-writer/director Kevin Williamson attempts to explore with "Scream 7," whose Ghostface killers are revealed to be mental institution employee Marco (Ethan Embry) and Sidney's neighbor, abuse survivor (and former mental patient) Jessica (Anna Camp). Williamson is continuing the thematic thread of insane, murderous fans of the "Stab" movies established by writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick (the latter having a co-writing credit on this film) and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett during the last two installments. This time, the Ghostfaces are fans of Sidney herself and aren't loving what she's been up to. With their defeat and Sidney's survival, things seem to be back to a harmonious status quo. Yet what lies ahead for Sidney and "Scream" is a trickier, thornier, more complex question.