Only Two Actors Have Appeared In Every Scream Movie

Being a major character in a long-running horror franchise is virtually guaranteed to kill you at some point down the line. Sequels have a tendency to raise the stakes — and what could be a better way to do that than to kill a survivor from a previous film? The "Scream" series is a great example of this approach, especially since the laundry list of killers who don the Ghostface costume tend to have a fairly personal grudge against the people they attack.

Because of this, even major characters like Dewey Riley (David Arquette) who have been shown to survive serial killer after serial killer can suddenly fall victim to a surprise death scene a few movies into the game. (In Dewey's case, he runs afoul of Ghostface in the 2022 "Scream" revival.) Sometimes, behind-the-scenes issues also affect a major character's appearances, like when franchise star Neve Campbell turned town "Scream VI" due to the studio lowballing her with its contract offer.

Despite the sheer difficulty of surviving more than a few movies in the franchise, there are two actors who have managed to appear in all six installments of the "Scream" series. Let's take a closer look at how both Courteney Cox and Roger L. Jackson came to appear in every "Scream" movie, from worst to best.