Can Hoppers Save Pixar Original Movies At The Box Office?
It's hard to make an original movie a hit nowadays. It's been hard for some time, but particularly over the last handful of years in the pandemic era, it's felt almost impossible outside the realm of horror. But Pixar is one of cinema's most treasured houses for original stories. So, can "Hoppers" help give one of Disney's crown jewels a much-needed original hit? That's a big, important question.
Directed by "We Bare Bears" creator Daniel Chong, "Hoppers" is currently looking at an opening in the $22 to $31 million range when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. However, the folks at Box Office Pro are more bullish, predicting an opening in the $50 to $60 million range. Those are wildly different outcomes with significantly different consequences for Disney and Pixar.
Pixar's "Elio" flopped at the box office last year, taking in just $154 million worldwide in total against a reported $150 million budget. That's relatively cheap by Pixar standards, as the studio's movies tend to cost closer to $200 million these days. The point is, the pressure is on for this movie to work after last year's colossal bomb, which was just the latest in a string of misfires.
Dating back to 2020, when "Onward" had its theatrical run cut very short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pixar has had a rough go. "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" were all dumped to Disney+, which in turn made it much harder for Pixar once these movies started going back to theaters. "Lightyear" bombed at the box office in 2022, taking in just $226 million worldwide.
"Elemental" became the biggest original movie since the pandemic in 2023, going on to make $496 million after a soft $29.6 million opening in defiance of industry norms. But that was a special case.
Disney and Pixar need Hoppers to deliver at the box office
Pixar's latest centers on animal lover Mabel (Piper Curda), who uses new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a robotic beaver, allowing her to communicate with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world, she befriends a beaver named King George (Bobby Moynihan). They must rally the entire animal kingdom to face an imminent human threat.
On the low end, an over/under $30 million opening would mean "Hoppers" would have to rely on miraculous legs and pull an "Elemental." Anything below that is bad news. If it can get closer to $50 million, things get easier. 2017's "Coco" opened to $50.8 million domestically en route to $823 million worldwide. That's why, bad idea or not, "Coco 2" was confirmed by Pixar last year.
That gets at the larger issue here. "Inside Out 2" set a massive box office record for Pixar, earning $1.69 billion and becoming the biggest animated movie ever before "Ne Zha 2" dethroned it. Sequels have branding and are an easier sell. Original animation is trickier these days. But Pixar can't just be a sequel machine forever. We don't get "Inside Out 2" without the first "Inside Out."
To make matters more difficult, "Hoppers" is opening directly against "The Bride!" and just a week after "Scream 7," which looks like it could have a record-setting opening. Granted, those are very much gunning for different audiences, but "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" opens in early April, and the first "Mario" made more than $1.3 billion. That's serious competition. Fortunately, we've seen animated movies grow in recent years. Here's hoping Pixar can get a much-needed original win.
"Hoppers" hits theaters on March 6, 2026.