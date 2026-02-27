Can Hoppers Save Pixar Original Movies At The Box Office?

It's hard to make an original movie a hit nowadays. It's been hard for some time, but particularly over the last handful of years in the pandemic era, it's felt almost impossible outside the realm of horror. But Pixar is one of cinema's most treasured houses for original stories. So, can "Hoppers" help give one of Disney's crown jewels a much-needed original hit? That's a big, important question.

Directed by "We Bare Bears" creator Daniel Chong, "Hoppers" is currently looking at an opening in the $22 to $31 million range when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. However, the folks at Box Office Pro are more bullish, predicting an opening in the $50 to $60 million range. Those are wildly different outcomes with significantly different consequences for Disney and Pixar.

Pixar's "Elio" flopped at the box office last year, taking in just $154 million worldwide in total against a reported $150 million budget. That's relatively cheap by Pixar standards, as the studio's movies tend to cost closer to $200 million these days. The point is, the pressure is on for this movie to work after last year's colossal bomb, which was just the latest in a string of misfires.

Dating back to 2020, when "Onward" had its theatrical run cut very short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pixar has had a rough go. "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" were all dumped to Disney+, which in turn made it much harder for Pixar once these movies started going back to theaters. "Lightyear" bombed at the box office in 2022, taking in just $226 million worldwide.

"Elemental" became the biggest original movie since the pandemic in 2023, going on to make $496 million after a soft $29.6 million opening in defiance of industry norms. But that was a special case.