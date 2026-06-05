Masters Of The Universe Post-Credits Scene Explained: How They Set Up A Sequel

By the Power of Grayskull, I have the power of spoilers for "Masters of the Universe."

"Masters of the Universe" is a fun summer blockbuster with a shockingly good use of Jared Leto, a fantastic lead, and some clever reasoning for all the silly character names.

Indeed, the movie's greatest strength (aside from Skeletor) is how it incorporates the sillier elements of the '80s cartoon without diminishing the story's stakes or impact. Yes, this is a movie full of goofy characters, a bad guy with a skull for a face, and even a talking green tiger, but when we're in Eternia, everything is taken seriously. It's a matter of life and death for these people, and the movie recognizes that.

It works for this movie, which reintroduces the world of Eternia to a new generation, as a way of acknowledging the silliness while building up the characters and world as real. But what about the sequel?

"Masters of the Universe" has more than one credits scene, which tease what could happen in a sequel. First, we get a silly one that's a fun nod to a missing character from the original cartoon — Orko. The extradimensional blue wizard shows up to impart lessons and summarize the movie's message.

Then we get the second post-credits scene, teasing a big development for a future sequel. After Prince Adam reclaimed the city of Eternos, we see his mother, Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley), talking to Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba) about their hope that a mystery person will return to them one day, just as Adam did after 15 years on Earth. Suddenly, we cut to another location, and a woman with a red cape and a familiar-looking sword appears overlooking a huge city – none other than She-Ra.