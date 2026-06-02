Does Masters Of The Universe Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

He-Man and Skeletor are about to duke it out on the big screen in live-action for the first time in a long time. Amazon's "Masters of the Universe" brings the '80s franchise back with another attempt at bringing these characters to life outside the realm of animation. It's been trapped in development hell for a long, long time, and Amazon absolutely wants this to become a multi-movie franchise. Did they do any work to help set up a potential sequel?

Credits scenes have been a common way to help tee up future installments in major franchises. They're almost expected in many cases. So, it's reasonable to wonder whether or not director Travis Knight infused his take on "MOTU" with any post-credits scenes. The original 1987 live-action "Masters of the Universe" was a big fantasy flop. That being the case, it's also understandable that the filmmakers might not want to put the cart before the horse.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we won't be spoiling any details here whatsoever. Merely offering up essential information to help viewers gear up for their cinematic experience. Proceed without fear. But just know that, yes, the new "Masters of the Universe" movie does have multiple credits scenes.