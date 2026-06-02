Does Masters Of The Universe Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
He-Man and Skeletor are about to duke it out on the big screen in live-action for the first time in a long time. Amazon's "Masters of the Universe" brings the '80s franchise back with another attempt at bringing these characters to life outside the realm of animation. It's been trapped in development hell for a long, long time, and Amazon absolutely wants this to become a multi-movie franchise. Did they do any work to help set up a potential sequel?
Credits scenes have been a common way to help tee up future installments in major franchises. They're almost expected in many cases. So, it's reasonable to wonder whether or not director Travis Knight infused his take on "MOTU" with any post-credits scenes. The original 1987 live-action "Masters of the Universe" was a big fantasy flop. That being the case, it's also understandable that the filmmakers might not want to put the cart before the horse.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we won't be spoiling any details here whatsoever. Merely offering up essential information to help viewers gear up for their cinematic experience. Proceed without fear. But just know that, yes, the new "Masters of the Universe" movie does have multiple credits scenes.
How many credits scenes does Masters of the Universe have?
The first scene appears relatively early on after director Travis Knight's credit. There's another moment that's more of a mid-credits scene slightly later on. And that's it. The good news is that the filmmakers didn't do a true post-credits scene that requires fans to wait until all of the credits roll.
That said, these scenes are worth sticking around for. One of the scenes is more of a fun gag. The other is more consequential and is something fans will want to see. Plan accordingly.
This movie has been a very long time coming. Netflix axed "Masters of the Universe" after spending $30 million developing it. Amazon then picked it up and, after years of no meaningful movement, got it moving with Knight at the helm. Fans have had to exercise a lot of patience. Will that patience be rewarded? You'll find out soon enough. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.
The cast also includes Alison Brie ("Together"), James Purefoy ("Pennyworth"), Morena Baccarin ("Greenland"), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson ("Captain America: Brave New World"), Charlotte Riley ("Peaky Blinders"), and Kristen Wiig ("Wonder Woman 1984").
"Masters of the Universe" hits theaters on June 5, 2026.