Before Friends, Courteney Cox Starred In A Goofy Fantasy Flop

In the film, directed by Gary Goddard, the evil Skeletor takes over Castle Grayskull and captures the Sorceress of Grayskull, hoping to use her immense powers for his own. He-Man and his friends rescue a master smith named Gwildor (Billy Barty), who fashions a magical key that can open a portal to anywhere in the universe using musical tones. They lose the key, however, and a teenager named Julie (Cox) and her boyfriend Kevin (Robert Duncan McNeill) find it, which drags them into the whole interstellar adventure. Julie has a lot going on, as she's just lost both of her parents in a plane crash, and now she has a magical key and Skeletor's henchmen after her, too.

Long before she was one of the most successful sitcom actors of all time, known globally as Monica Gellar on "Friends," Cox played poor Julie Winston in the truly dire "Masters of the Universe" adaptation. There have been numerous adaptations since, including more cartoon shows and an upcoming live-action movie starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, and they're pretty much all better than this goofy riff with some truly questionable choices and cheesy acting. (Seriously, the only thing this movie's got going for it is Langella as Skeletor, because he's giving it his all for some reason and it rules.) This is one for "Masters of the Universe" and Cox completionists only, honestly, unless you just really love cheeseball '80s fantasy flicks.