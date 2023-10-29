Why Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Thought They Were The Perfect Pairing For Friends

In the wake of Matthew Perry's recent tragic passing at the age of 54, it's worth remembering that Perry was very much the heart of "Friends" throughout all 10 seasons. He had a specific brand of delivery and a unique role in the group. He wasn't as over-the-top as other sitcom staples, but he was the one who made the show what it was, raising it above the other sitcoms of its time. As /Film senior editor Jacob Hall noted, "Ross and Rachel got the headlines. But Chandler was the soul of 'Friends.'"

He didn't just help put the show on the map, but also helped keep it going strong long after most sitcoms would've run out of steam. Chandler's relationship with Courteney Cox's Monica, which came seemingly out of nowhere in the Season 4 finale, quickly escalated to become one of the show's central storylines. Part of why Season 5 is so fondly remembered is because this is when the show seemed to stumble into the realization that Chandler and Monica hooking up wasn't just a source for fun new comedic situations — it turns out these two had genuine chemistry. They were a great fit for each other, in ways that the first four seasons only ever hinted at.

The result is that while Ross and Rachel's romance made up the core of the series, it was Chandler and Monica that led to perhaps the show's greatest, most famous episode, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out." It's not just the funniest episode, as Chandler's secret-keeping escalates into a game of sex chicken with Phoebe, but it's also the sweetest. The episode's title doesn't refer to everyone finding out Chandler and Monica are hooking up; this is them finding out that they're in love.