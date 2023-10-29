Matthew Perry Was The Snarky, Sincere Heart Of Friends – And His Loss Is Monumental

I didn't grow up with "Friends," but my wife did. And when I entered a relationship with her, I entered a relationship with the whole "Friends" gang.

Suddenly, I lived not just with her, but with Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, and, yes, Chandler. To share a home with the woman I loved was to share a home with one of the most famous, beloved, and highly-paid casts in television history. If it was going to work out with her, it had to work out with them, too. Because "Friends" was always on. It was on when we worked. It was on when we cooked. It was on when we cleaned. I saw every episode, and then I saw them again and again and again. If I was resistant to it at first, that resistance gradually faded away.

The "Friends" became my friends. They became part of the comfortable background noise of my life. They became, like the best sitcoms often do, a source of reliable comfort. I could sit here and list the way "Friends" hasn't aged well (there are so many), but I'm happier to list the ways it has filled in the gaps of my existence, wedging itself in-between the nooks and crannies of despair and disappointment, and giving me permission to laugh and sometimes shed a tear. TV, at its most powerful, is a companion.

So when I say the death of Matthew Perry knocked the wind out of me, I hope I don't sound like I'm being too dramatic or trying to make the death of a man I didn't know about me. Because Perry had accomplished what the greatest of TV actors can do. He made me feel like I knew him. Across 236 episodes of television, Chandler Bing stopped being a character and started being a dude who lived in my house. I knew that guy. I loved him.