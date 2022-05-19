The Live-Action She-Ra Series Has Found Its Director

As someone who grew up watching the original animated "She-Ra: Princess of Power," and who later fell in love with the Netflix animated reboot "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," this news is pretty wonderful. The upcoming "She-Ra" live-action series that is happening over at Amazon has found its director, according to Variety. Nicole Kassell is set to direct as well as executive produce the pilot episode if it ends up happening. How could it not happen? This is a beloved character, not only from my childhood, but from the current generation as well. (By the way, the original episodes don't really hold up, as much as I wish they did, but the new series is phenomenal.)

If you haven't watched either series, She-Ra first appeared in the animated film "He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword." She-Ra's real name is Adora, and in the first series she was the long lost twin sister of He-Man (Prince Adam) who was kidnapped by Hordak and taken to Etheria from Eternia, where her family lives. She was a Force Captain of the Horde, who is now reformed and fighting against them. She, like Adam, has a sword that she can use to transform into a superhero.

In the reimagined series (seriously, go watch it right now), she wasn't kidnapped or attached to Adam at all. She was an orphan who joins the Horde voluntarily, and ends up leaving it to become She-Ra, again with the Sword of Protection.