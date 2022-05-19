The Live-Action She-Ra Series Has Found Its Director
As someone who grew up watching the original animated "She-Ra: Princess of Power," and who later fell in love with the Netflix animated reboot "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," this news is pretty wonderful. The upcoming "She-Ra" live-action series that is happening over at Amazon has found its director, according to Variety. Nicole Kassell is set to direct as well as executive produce the pilot episode if it ends up happening. How could it not happen? This is a beloved character, not only from my childhood, but from the current generation as well. (By the way, the original episodes don't really hold up, as much as I wish they did, but the new series is phenomenal.)
If you haven't watched either series, She-Ra first appeared in the animated film "He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword." She-Ra's real name is Adora, and in the first series she was the long lost twin sister of He-Man (Prince Adam) who was kidnapped by Hordak and taken to Etheria from Eternia, where her family lives. She was a Force Captain of the Horde, who is now reformed and fighting against them. She, like Adam, has a sword that she can use to transform into a superhero.
In the reimagined series (seriously, go watch it right now), she wasn't kidnapped or attached to Adam at all. She was an orphan who joins the Horde voluntarily, and ends up leaving it to become She-Ra, again with the Sword of Protection.
For the honor of Grayskull!
There is no writer attached to the live-action "She-Ra" series at the moment. Though Variety reports that it will feature a "new, standalone story and will not be connected to the animated show," I really do hope they take some inspiration from the new animated series. DreamWorks Animation will serve as an executive producer on the live-action show, as it did with "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."
Kassell directed episodes of "Westworld," "The Leftovers," "The American," and "Castle Rock." She also directed and executive produced a number of episodes of "Watchmen" for HBO, and she got an Emmy nomination for her work. She directed the feature film "The Woodsman" in 2004 as well.
I do wonder who they're aiming the live-action "She-Ra" series at. Are we going for the adult fans of the original series, as the recent "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" did? Is it for children? Either way, I'm watching the heck out of this! There weren't a whole lot of superpowered women in TV back when the first series aired, and I have a soft spot for She-Ra because of it.
I would like to make a casting suggestion here for She-Ra. Since the Wonder Twins movie was just scrapped, Isabel May (who was going to play Jayna) is free. I think she'd make a great Adora/She-Ra!