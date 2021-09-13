Live-Action She-Ra Series Is Heading To Amazon

Fans of both the original series and the Netflix update also know She-Ra as Princess Adora, whose sword of protection allows her to transform into the powerful warrior. In the original series, she's the long-lost twin sister of He-Man, or Prince Adam, kidnapped as a baby and mind controlled into being a force captain of the Evil Horde. The Netflix series stripped away any connection to He-Man so that Adora could stand on her own. Similar to the original, she served the Horde but did so willingly. Initially unaware of the true evil behind their actions, Adora eventually broke away and served the rebellion. Stevenson's "She-Ra" ran for five seasons on Netflix and picked up an Emmy along the way. The series was widely acclaimed for its diverse cast and range of queer representation. It took inspiration from the original show, but also drew from Dungeons and Dragons, and magical girl anime.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that a franchise can be rebooted as much as studios want. Sure, a great She-Ra series only came to an end last year and told the story in astounding fashion, while centering diverse voices, but why not give the franchise another try? It's bittersweet for fans of the recent series, but hopefully Amazon's "She-Ra" justifies itself by bringing something new to the table.

Funnily, this isn't the only project in the works for the "Masters of the Universe." A "He-Man" movie has been in development for well over a decade now. It's been shuffling creative teams since Sony took over the rights in 2009, with big names signing on before jumping ship, including John M. Chu, McG, and David S. Goyer. The Nee Brothers ("Band of Robbers") are currently attached to direct the movie, but star Noah Centineo recently exited the project so its creative limbo persists. Hopefully, this new iteration of She-Ra doesn't follow suit.