Toy Story 5 Review: A Heartfelt, Nuanced, And Uneven Sequel In Cinema's Greatest Animated Film Series

Toy Story" was the movie that made me fall in love with the theatrical experience, and I've dedicated my life to chasing the sensation of being a five-year-old in a dark theater, overwhelmed by the magical visage of Woody's larger-than-life face taking up the entire screen while talking to Sarge on Andy's bedside table. With the utmost sincerity, I would not be a media critic, film theorist, or entertainment journalist if it weren't for "Toy Story." The original trilogy is arguably one of the best film trilogies in cinema history, and after "Toy Story 3" seemed to bring the franchise to a definitive close, "Toy Story 4" arrived with the assumption of corporate-mandated decision-making, only to shock everyone with a heartfelt send-off for Woody that more than justified its existence. I didn't need "Toy Story 4," but I'm not upset about what we got. I didn't know it until I saw it, but I needed "Toy Story 5."

The series returns to Bonnie's house, the young girl who became the beneficiary of Andy's toys when he went off to college (and the God-creator of our trash king, Forky). Everyone's favorite cowgirl, Jessie (Joan Cusack), has stepped into the sheriff role, leading the toys as they face a challenge no toy has encountered before: a tablet named Lilypad (Greta Lee). Bonnie quickly falls into the addictive obsession plaguing the current generation of iPad kids, neglecting her toys and forgetting about the joy of "play."

The setup may sound like a straightforward "toys vs. tech" story, but how foolish we are to ever underestimate Pixar. "Toy Story 5" is a nuanced exploration of the necessity of human connection and proof that the best thing a movie franchise can do is grow with its audience.