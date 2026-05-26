Toy Story 5 Footage Reaction: Jessie's Own Adventure Is Much More Than Toys Vs Tech

While many would agree that "Toy Story 3" gave Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of Andy's toys the perfect ending, Pixar Animation revived the computer animated franchise nearly a decade later with "Toy Story 4." With Andy's toys now enjoying playtime again with the adorable little girl Bonnie, their latest adventure came in the form of a road trip that found Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) reuniting with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) as they try to track down Bonnie's new anxious, homemade toy Forky (Tony Hale).

Despite "Toy Story 4" feeling totally unnecessary, the sequel still packed a hefty heart, and Forky was quite a sensation. The sequel was better than it had any right to be (even producers were skeptical about making it), and it showed that Pixar could still inject life into the franchise, even if it still felt like a bit of a cash grab. It also allowed for an interesting narrative decision that saw Woody leaving Bonnie and all of his toy friends behind to join Bo Peep out in the world, where they help lost toys find a new owner. That brings us to "Toy Story 5," the latest sequel in the franchise, and this time, Pixar has a story that feels more relevant than ever.

"Toy Story 5" returns to Bonnie's house, but Jessie (Joan Cusack) is now the one overseeing the toys as the sheriff, and they're about to face a new challenge: technology. Bonnie just got a new Lilypad, a kid-friendly variation of the many different kinds of tablets that parents let kids enjoy, and she's started ignoring Jessie and all the rest of her toys in favor of playing on Lilypad instead. Moreover, Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), has life just like the rest of the toys, and she's eager to make sure Bonnie enjoys playing with her over and over again.

While "Toy Story 5" might seem like an easy, surface-level critique of the trouble that technology can create with kids, there's a little more going on in the larger narrative. At least that's what we've observed from the 45-minutes of footage shown to press during an early preview at Disneyland back in April. Let's take a closer look.