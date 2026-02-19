Toy Story 5 Trailer Features Woody's Return As Tech Tries To Take Over
No, that's not a snake in your boot, but a new trailer showing off the goods for this year's upcoming "Toy Story 5." The Pixar property is showing no signs of age, even over 15 years after we all thought the third "Toy Story" movie had brought this franchise to a satisfying close. We're now on the cusp of a fifth movie, and Pixar is clearly feeling confident about what it's got on its hands. From director Andrew Stanton and co-director McKenna Harris, we now have our first look at the buzz-worthy (I apologize for nothing!) sequel. And it sure has a lot of tech anxiety on its mind.
After "Toy Story 3" forced our favorite toys to stare their own mortality in the face and the fourth movie in the franchise dealt with the idea of "lost toys" being rescued from obsolescence, "Toy Story 5" appears to be digging into even more relevant material. What happens when our group of old-school, handmade, and very traditional toys end up brushing shoulders with the next generation of entertainment? We can probably take a wild guess: existential crises, a few misadventures, and lots of hilarity ensue.
Check out the new footage above!
The gang faces a tech invasion as Toy Story 5 introduces a tablet named Lilypad
Kids and their devices these days, am I right? Leave it to Pixar to take a somewhat quaint topic like this and suddenly make it feel fresh and new all over again. That's precisely the kind of magic that the "Toy Story" franchise has pulled off over the last few decades (with the possible exception of that "Lightyear" movie that bombed at the box office in 2022), and it's hopefully what "Toy Story 5" will rekindle when it comes to theaters later this year. Based on how well the main series of films have performed among moviegoers, it's a safe bet that this fifth outing will prove to be another can't-miss hit.
Will audiences embrace Lilypad to the same extent that they did with Forky back when "Toy Story 4" came out? Considering Pixar's track record for creating lovable new characters (we have similarly high hopes for what looks to be the studio's funniest movie in some time with "Hoppers"), that seems like a safe bet. None other than "Past Lives" breakout star Greta Lee joins the cast as the voice of Lily, the do-it-all tablet that practically leaves the rest of our "Toy Story" gang in the dust. Faced with the wonders of technology, what could a silly old cowboy toy and his space ranger action figure friend possibly offer to kids these days? That's the central concern for "Toy Story 5" and, well, those of us of a certain age can expect this to hit as hard as all the other films did before.
"Toy Story 5" hits theaters June 19, 2026.