Toy Story 5 Trailer Features Woody's Return As Tech Tries To Take Over

No, that's not a snake in your boot, but a new trailer showing off the goods for this year's upcoming "Toy Story 5." The Pixar property is showing no signs of age, even over 15 years after we all thought the third "Toy Story" movie had brought this franchise to a satisfying close. We're now on the cusp of a fifth movie, and Pixar is clearly feeling confident about what it's got on its hands. From director Andrew Stanton and co-director McKenna Harris, we now have our first look at the buzz-worthy (I apologize for nothing!) sequel. And it sure has a lot of tech anxiety on its mind.

After "Toy Story 3" forced our favorite toys to stare their own mortality in the face and the fourth movie in the franchise dealt with the idea of "lost toys" being rescued from obsolescence, "Toy Story 5" appears to be digging into even more relevant material. What happens when our group of old-school, handmade, and very traditional toys end up brushing shoulders with the next generation of entertainment? We can probably take a wild guess: existential crises, a few misadventures, and lots of hilarity ensue.

Check out the new footage above!