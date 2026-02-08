Hoppers Super Bowl Trailer Teases The Funniest Pixar Movie Yet
After the quiet hit that was "Elemental," the huge success of "Inside Out 2," and the flop that was "Elio," Pixar is back with a new movie. This time, the writer behind the underrated "Luca," and the creator of the phenomenal cartoon "We Bare Bears" are teaming up for a movie that is essentially a cuter version of James Cameron's "Avatar" — really.
"Hoppers" is set in a world where scientists have figured out a way to "hop" human minds into robotic animal bodies, essentially avatars. The story follows Mabel (Piper Curda), a teenage animal-lover who hops into a robotic beaver body to rally the local animals to revolt against a construction company before it destroys their world.
The film features a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and others. Watch the "Hoppers" trailer above, won't you?
Hoppers is fun and full of heart
The "Hoppers" Super Bowl trailer confirms what we've known for a while. /Film learned five "Hoppers" things during our Pixar visit, all of which pointed toward the movie being one of the more ambitious and heartfelt Pixar films in recent memory — perhaps ever. As unabashedly fun as Pixar movies have ever been, "Hoppers" is unafraid to make merry of the obvious "Avatar" comparisons that come with the premise of transferring a human mind into a beaver ... well, avatar.
Apart from making clear that "Hoppers" will be a laugh-a-minute experience, the Big Game trailer teases a world that's literally sprawling with life. Despite its joke-heavy nature, the trailer also manages to showcase the complex, compelling world "Hoppers" is building. From gossiping deer to dancing frogs, Pixar is rolling out an impressive world even by the company's own lofty standards.
"Hoppers" hops to a theater near you on March 6, 2026.