Hoppers Super Bowl Trailer Teases The Funniest Pixar Movie Yet

After the quiet hit that was "Elemental," the huge success of "Inside Out 2," and the flop that was "Elio," Pixar is back with a new movie. This time, the writer behind the underrated "Luca," and the creator of the phenomenal cartoon "We Bare Bears" are teaming up for a movie that is essentially a cuter version of James Cameron's "Avatar" — really.

"Hoppers" is set in a world where scientists have figured out a way to "hop" human minds into robotic animal bodies, essentially avatars. The story follows Mabel (Piper Curda), a teenage animal-lover who hops into a robotic beaver body to rally the local animals to revolt against a construction company before it destroys their world.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and others. Watch the "Hoppers" trailer above, won't you?