Hoppers: 5 Things We Learned, Straight From Our Pixar Visit

When Pixar emerged onto the feature film scene with "Toy Story" in 1995, the company solidified itself as the home for advantageous, creatively-driven animation. They were determined to push the medium forward while telling some of the best stories in cinema history in the process. However, around the 2010s, as the entertainment industry began to prioritize franchises above all else, Pixar also started to release sequels and prequels to previous hits.

The 2020s saw a course correction with original films like "Onward," "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red," but thanks to COVID-19, the films weren't given the theatrical treatment they so deserved. Recent films like "Elemental" and "Inside Out 2" were both smash hits at the box office, but despite nabbing an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, "Elio" was an unfortunate financial flop. "Elio" was one of the few original stories announced to be coming down the Pixar pipeline in the next few years, with the other original film, "Hoppers," heading our way in March.

When scientists discover a way to transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, a teenage environmentalist named Mabel (Piper Curda) uses the new technology to uncover mysteries of the animal world while inhabiting the form of a beaver. I was recently invited to visit the Pixar campus on behalf of /Film to see a preview of the film and learn more about how it came to life, and I can say with the utmost authority that "Hoppers" deserves to be Pixar's next massive hit. Heartfelt, hilarious, and instantly memorable, "Hoppers" perfectly captures the magic of Pixar, and director Daniel Chong ("We Bare Bears") has delivered arguably the funniest movie under the company's banner. Here are five things you need to know.