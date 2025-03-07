One Of 2024's Best Movies Is Also An Inspirational Box Office Success Story

"They said it would never happen," the account for "Hundreds of Beavers" posted on March 4, 2025. "Long live indie cinema! $150,000 budget and a dream." When Mike Cheslik and Ryland Brickson Cole Tews debuted their slapstick comedy about an applejack salesman facing off against hundreds (possibly thousands) of beavers in an attempt to win the heart of a pelt merchant's daughter at Fantastic Fest in 2022, it's doubtful that anyone involved could have predicted the Cinderella story that was in their future. Despite the overwhelming praise that came out of the fest (including Matt Donato's glowing review for /Film), Cheslik and Tews rejected the distribution offers that came their way and instead chose the path of self-distribution. They bet on themselves, and it paid off handsomely.

"Hundreds of Beavers" was shot in rural Wisconsin and Michigan across 12 weeks in the bitter, north-Midwest winter. As anyone who hears the phrase "lake effect" and feels their body tense up can attest, those sorts of conditions are hell to make a movie in, let alone a movie that demands the physical comedy stylings of Abbott and Costello, Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and The Three Stooges. But in 2024, "Hundreds of Beavers" exploded in popularity thanks to a touring theatrical run and a video-on-demand release. Now, the underdog comedy, winner of the Best Stunt in a Non-Action Film award at the annual Vulture Stunt Awards, and one of the best movies of 2024, has crossed the million dollar mark at the box office.

"Back when we hit $100,000 at the box office, we were told that $100,000 is the new one million for truly independent releases, so we popped the champagne," said lead producer Kurt Ravenwood in a statement to IndieWire. "At this point we are so out of champagne that we have resorted to drinking moonshine my grandpa has in his basement. We are very drunk, very happy, and so thankful to all of the indie theaters who took a chance on us. We hope this encourages more filmmakers and studios to make movies for the big screen."

If you ask me, every studio in the world should be looking for their next "Hundreds of Beavers" — and by that, I mean a brilliant slice of micro-budget brilliance bursting with originality that's wholly unique from anything else being made.